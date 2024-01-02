Davina McCall says exercise is her ‘drug of choice’ as she admits ‘it’s the thing that makes me high’

The Masked Singer star Davina McCall has confessed that exercise is what makes her feel “high”.

The telly fave made the confession in a recent interview.

Davina has revealed her ‘drug of choice’ (Credit: Channel 4)

Davina McCall reveals her ‘drug of choice’

In a new interview with New! magazine, Davina spoke about how she stays in shape.

“Nutrition and exercise are things I do because I want to live as long as possible. It’s not about what people think or how I look,” she told the publication.

She was then asked whether she still enjoys exercising. “I do. I suppose it’s my drug of choice,” she replied.

“Exercise is the thing that literally makes me high. I have times when I would rather do anything, but once I finish a workout, I’d happily do it all over again,” she then added.

Davina is back for the new series of Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

Davina McCall stormed off Masked Singer set

Davina’s admission comes not long after she teased that she “storms off” the set of Masked Singer in the new series.

Speaking about a mystery celeb, she said: “I just couldn’t help myself storming off when I saw who the person was,” she told The Sun.

“There have been many people on the show who I have met in passing, but this was a real friend, someone I have known for years,” she then continued.

“It’s embarrassing. It was, I think, the greatest surprise I’ve ever had.”

Ainsley was on The Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

Masked Singer viewers slam Christmas special

Speaking of The Masked Singer, viewers weren’t happy with the Christmas special, with many arguing it was “too easy” to work out who was behind the masks.

Julian Clary, Tony Robinson, Carol Vorderman, and Ainsley Harriott took part. However, some viewers thought it was too easy to work out who was who.

“Was tonight’s Christmas special easier? I got four out of four – never get them all correct,” one fan tweeted at the time. “This has to be the easiest #MaskedSingerUK episode,” another wrote.

“They’ve asked all people who are easy to guess for the Christmas special,” a third wrote.

