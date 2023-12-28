Masked Singer star Davina McCall admits she ‘stormed off stage’ after failing to identify close friend during filming

Davina McCall has admitted she stormed off stage after failing to identify one of her close friends during a taping for the new series of The Masked Singer.

The celebrity guessing game leaves viewers scratching their heads, but Davina says this year the panel were “kicking themselves”.

Davina, 56, will return as a detective on the ITV show this weekend. And one celebrity reveal in particular had Davina and her co-stars Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross in shock.

The presenter has teased the upcoming series, which is said to feature “the best voice” the show has had.

‘Embarrassing’ reveal leads to show storm off

Being careful to not let slip the identity of the mystery celeb, Davina said: “I just couldn’t help myself storming off when I saw who the person was.

“There have been many people on the show who I have met in passing, but this was a real friend, someone I have known for years.

Masked Singer star Davina McCall says she was ’embarrassed’ to not have guessed the identity of her friend (Credit: ITV)

“It’s embarrassing. It was, I think, the greatest surprise I’ve ever had,” she told The Sun.

This year’s line-up of celebrities will be disguised as the Eiffel Tower, a Dippy Egg, and even an Air Fryer.

Ainsley Harriott crowned Christmas champ

Fans of the show were treated to a Christmas special of the hit show this week, with Ainsley Harriott crowned winner.

He performed as Partridge (In A Pear Tree), while Carol Vorderman came in second place as Reindeer.

Julian Clary also performed as Christmas Decorations, with Tony Robinson dressing as a Sprout.

The Masked Singer returns this weekend (Credit: ITV)

Davina has been booked and busy this holiday season – starring as herself in the Christmas special of Doctor Who.

After meeting Ncuti Gatwa’s new companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), she encountered a string of bad luck.

The Long Lost Family almost met her fate when a Christmas tree collapsed on top of her.

But luckily, the Doctor was able to travel back in time to catch the fir before it fell.

The Masked Singer returns to ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm on Saturday, December 30.

