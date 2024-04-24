Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers has ‘left £1.4m’ to his wife and stepson following his death, a tabloid report claims.

TV chef Dave died in February aged 66. He is said to have passed shares in firms co-owned with telly partner Si King on to Liliana, who Dave married in 2011.

Furthermore, paperwork is said to reveal Liliana has become the sole shareholder of Dave’s production company – with The Sun claiming Dave’s loved ones could receive a windfall worth well over a million.

Dave Myers death

The Sun reports details of his will are yet to be made public.

However, the news outlet also indicates updated documentation has been filed to show Dave is no longer listed as a person with significant control of Sharpletter Limited.

Liliana – who is mum to children Sergiu and Iza – is said to have been given full control of the company.

Additionally, 57-year-old Liliana was reportedly previously made a director of Dave’s production company shortly before his cancer diagnosis was revealed in 2022.

Companies House documents are also said to show Liliana changed her nationality from Romanian to British that year.

And she has also reportedly taken over Dave’s shares in firms with fellow Hairy Biker Si, 57.

Late TV star Dave Myers and wife Liliana married in 2011 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Dave Myers wife

Dave and Liliana initially met when he was filming in Romania in 2005.

She was said to be working as a receptionist at the hotel where Dave and Si were staying at the time.

He joked about the moment he laid eyes on Liliana: “It was love – or rather lust – at first sight. Not on her part probably!”

The couple had a long distance relationship until Liliana moved to Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria.

Additionally, Dave at one point reflected on not being a dad – and how he gained a family through Liliana.

“A major regret of mine for a long time had been not having children,” he said at one point.

“When I married Lil, I had this ready-made family with two stepchildren.”

