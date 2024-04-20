Dave Myers’ widow addresses ‘moving on’ without Hairy Bikers star: ‘He will always be a part of me’

The widow of Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers has spoke about how she will “move forward” following the death of her much-loved husband.

Dave died at the end of February, with best friend Si King sharing the news on social media.

Now, Liliana Myers has spoken about how her life is “empty and sad” without the chef, but said she won’t let her grief stop her from “moving forward”.

Dave Myers’ widow on life without Hairy Bikers star

Lili shared a post to her Facebook post earlier this month entitled “moving forward”.

In it, she shared her plans to “have Dave days” and carry him with her for “the rest of her life”.

‘Too soon’

Sharing a picture of the two together, Lili said: “Life stood still when I lost Dave. It still seems still, empty and sad. And I know it might seem too soon to even consider moving on.

How can I move on from this wonderful, exhilarating, out of ordinary on so many levels, life that I shared with an extraordinary man?

“How can I move on from this wonderful, exhilarating, out of ordinary on so many levels, life that I shared with an extraordinary man? When he is everywhere and in everything around me? I tell you how… I MOVE FORWARD WITH HIM!”

She continued: “He will always be part of me, I am who I am because of him, he helped me shape the last 20 years of my life. I am ME because of HIM. So yes, I’ll be moving on with him!”

‘He wouldn’t want that for me’

Addressing her loss, she then added: “There is grief to go through, but I won’t let that keep me stuck, or fall into illness… because he wouldn’t want that for me!”

Making a vow to life life to the full, she added: “I plan to live my adventures and take him with me! Experience life with him in my heart! Make his impact on my life meaningful! Write my next chapters with the excitement and the joy he taught me life can be lived with! Carry his zest for life with me! Laugh and love like Dave! Having Dave Days for the rest of my life!

“I’M MOVING FORWARD WITH HIM!” she concluded.

