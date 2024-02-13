Craig Revel Horwood addresses ‘minger’ remark on Strictly tour: ‘He was mean’

Craig Revel Horwood has broken his silence after he was accused of calling a Strictly star a “minger”.

During the live tour, which recently concluded, reports claim that the judge made his quip about 2023 contestant Krishnan Guru-Murthy in jest but left the crowd shocked.

A source claimed that Craig was giving feedback to one of the contestants.

Craig has addressed his reported remarks on the Strictly tour (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Craig Revel Horwood on Strictly tour

The insider told The Sun: “I was at the Strictly live tour last night and Craig was giving feedback to one of the contestants.

“He was mean and everyone booed and he said ‘whatever’ with the ‘W’ with his fingers. He then flipped it around to make an ‘M’ and said ‘minger’.

“The host awkwardly laughed and they moved on.”

A rep for Craig has now addressed his remarks. A statement to OK! said: “Anyone who was actually at the show would know that it was all said tongue in cheek in a light hearted manner, as is the general tone of the entire show.”

Craig reportedly called a Strictly star a “minger” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, a source close to Craig told The Sun: “Have you ever seen the Strictly tour? It’s a JOKE.”

The Strictly live tour began last month and recently ended in London. In January, Craig weighed in on the romance rumours which surrounded 2023 Strictly winners Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola.

Vito and Ellie – who recently got matching tattoos – have insisted they’re just good friends.

Talking to the MailOnline, Craig offered his thoughts however. He said: “Vito’s sort of hot property, isn’t he? A lot of people wouldn’t mind. Well, I say, go for it. Bring it on. Why not? If you’re single, why not have a bit of fun, darling?

Ellie and Vito sparked romance rumours during Strictly (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Vito and Ellie rumours

“And look, it can end in marriage, it could end in children, we have a lot of Strictly babies… And this curse they talk about I think is a blessing. It gets people out of loveless marriages and into something fabulous.”

He added: “The whole point of the Strictly curse is the marriage or whoever you’re with must have been on the rocks in the first place for anything to occur. Nothing to lose… all to gain.”

