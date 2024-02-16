Cat Deeley’s ‘desperation to work with another This Morning star’ as she’s announced as new host with Ben Shephard

TV presenter Cat Deeley is being offered a huge sum of money to be the next host of This Morning with Ben Shephard. However, reports suggest she only wants the job if a different co-star joins her.

Cat kickstarted her presenting career in the late ’90s and became a household name when she fronted SMTV Live alongside Ant & Dec. She later became known for presenting music show CD:UK and Stars in Their Eyes.

Since 2006, Cat has enjoyed a very successful career in the US after hosting So You Think You Can Dance for over 15 years.

Cat reportedly turned down a deal to replace Holly Willoughby

After Holly Willoughby decided to leave This Morning last year, Cat stepped in and presented the show alongside Rylan Clark.

Cat impressed bosses so much, she was reportedly offered a deal to replace Holly permanently. However, she rejected the deal to continue hosting So You Think You Can Dance for a reported sum of £344k a season.

However, ITV are so keen to get Cat on board, that they’ve now allegedly offered her £555,000 to join This Morning.

That said, MailOnline reports that Cat is only interested in signing the deal if she can work alongside Rylan. But, ITV has suggested Ben Shepherd as her co-star.

Ben will only agree to This Morning job once he knows who he is working with

As previously reported, Ben expressed interest in joining the This Morning family last year. According to The Sun, he will not put “pen to paper on a deal” until he knows who else he will be presenting with.

Inside sources claim that there are “several obstacles” This Morning needs to go through before they can get Cat to sign.

Previous sources stated executives wanted both to host the show after they impressed them.

“Cat really impressed when she came in, and Ben is a consummate professional and hugely popular with the housewife demographic,” an inside source said.

“Cat is the number one target to replace Holly, but negotiations are ongoing.”

