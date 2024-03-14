Adam Thomas admits he’s ‘desperate for his life back’ amid arthritis battle

Adam Thomas has issued an emotional update after his diagnosis with arthritis.

In August 2023, Adam revealed he had been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis. Since then, the actor, who competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2023, has been open up about his health struggles.

And this week, Adam took to his Instagram where he candidly confessed how he is “desperate for his life back”.

Adam has opened up about his arthritis battle (Credit: ITV)

Adam Thomas issues health update

Since revealing his diagnosis, Adam has kept fans updated on how he is doing. In February, Adam revealed he had been in and out of hospital and admitted “nothing was really working”.

And on Monday (March 11) Adam shared a lengthy post giving fans an update on how he was doing, as well as his treatment. Alongside a video of his medication, Adam penned: “My arthritis journey …”

He went on: “Don’t mean to bore you guys but just wanted to try and shed a little more light on arthritis and my journey so far, to try and help others going through the same thing…”

“I’m on my 2nd week of methotrexate which is basically a small dose of chemotherapy to reduce the inflammation in my joints… have to say my first week wasn’t so pleasant, struggled a lot with it, but not wanting to give up just yet.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Thomas (@adamthomas21)

Adam thomas ‘desperate to get my life back’

Adam continued: “Hopefully it was just my body adjusting to the meds and this week will be better… fingers crossed! The methotrexate takes up 8-12 weeks for it to do its job, so in the meantime to help with the pain… I’m taking steroids which are easing the pain a little but it’s still there, but it’s bearable… I can walk that the main thing!”

The Waterloo Road star added: “I understand everyone is on their own journey, well, this is MINE, I’m not condoning you to do the same, but I feel like I have tried everything and in all honesty am desperate to get my life back.

“Again just want to say to anyone who is suffering with arthritis to do their own research like I did! And whatever journey you decide to go on good luck!”

Adam was diagnosed with arthritis in 2023 (Credit: ITV)

What is rheumatoid arthritis?

According to the NHS website, rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune condition that causes your immune system to “attack the cells that line your joints by mistake, making the joints swollen, stiff and painful”.

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Adam Thomas admits he’s in ‘so much pain’ as son looks after him amid arthritis

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.