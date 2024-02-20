Adam Thomas admits he’s in ‘so much pain’ as son looks after him amid arthritis

Adam Thomas has given his one million Instagram followers a glimpse into his battle with rheumatoid arthritis.

The Waterloo Road actor, who competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2023, has previously opened up about his health struggles on his podcast with his brothers (Ryan and Scott), Mancs On The Mic.

Now, he has given his fans a further look into the autoimmune health issue. Alongside a clip of his legs whilst laid on the sofa, Adam detailed how his son, Teddy (who he shares with wife Caroline Daly) has been doing his bit to care for him. Teddy could be seen rubbing Adam’s legs, to ensure his dad was feeling more comfortable.

Actor Adam was cared for by his son Teddy (Credit: @adamthomas21 via Instagram)

Adam Thomas on arthritis

Adam explained that he had been suffering from a bad flare-up alongside the clip. He wrote: “Today I had such a bad flare-up with my arthritis… was in so much pain still am. But just to add the pain I kicked a chair in a scene today at work and I can’t tell you how much it hurt hahaha tried to play it cool.

“But wow! Good job lil Ted looking after me.”

In a slide to follow, the actor also wrote a sweet message to his followers. He said: “Also, just want to thank everyone who has been sending so much love and advice over my arthritis journey. I just want to thank you all for sharing your story. Means the world x.”

Adam Thomas wrote a message to his Instagram story (Credit: @adamthomas21 via Instagram)

Adam Thomas ‘in and out’ of hospital

The star recently revealed he had been in and out of hospital due to the condition.

Writing to social media alongside several snaps, Adam penned: “Been in and out of hospital for a while now, tried all sorts of medications and painkillers. But nothing’s really working, so time to try something new.”

Been in and out of hospital for a while now, tried all sorts of medications and painkillers. But nothing’s really working.

He added: “Today I had steroid injections, which really helped ease the pain and inflammation last time, so hopefully it will do the same until my prescription arrives for the new medication.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Thomas (@adamthomas21)

In August 2023, Adam revealed he had been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis. In wake of the diagnosis, Adam had to sit out of an episode of his podcast, Mancs On The Mic.

His brother and Love Island star Scott explained: “He’s not hungover, he’s actually struggling with his arthritis.”

“He has good days and bad days and today is one of those bad days,” former Corrie actor Ryan then chimed in: “I always reach out to Adam and I can see it in his face and I can see the pain he’s going through.”

Adam was diagnosed with arthritis last year (Credit: YouTube / Loose Women)

What is rheumatoid arthritis?

According to the NHS website, rehumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune condition that causes your immune system to ‘attack the cells that line your joints by mistake, making the joints swollen, stiff and painful’.

Read more: Robin Windsor claimed Strictly ‘axed’ him after ‘horrible back operation’

Leave a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.