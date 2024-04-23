This Morning viewers swoon over new chef today as he makes debut: ‘Gino who?!’

On This Morning today, viewers were left gushing over a brand new chef who made his debut on the ITV show.

The hit programme was back for another episode on (April 23) with Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard back at the helm.

Joining the pair in the kitchen was new chef Damiano Carrara – and it’s fair to say he got plenty of people talking.

Cat and Ben were back to front the show (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

Damiano Carrara is an Italian chef from Tuscany. He is also good pals with Gino D’Acampo – who is a This Morning regular.

Woah…who is this! I bet Cat is loving it. Hot chef.

As he cooked up a storm on the show, it didn’t take long for viewers to share their thoughts. On X, formerly known as Twitter, one person said: “Is Damiano single? Asking for a friend.”

Someone else added: “Well hellooooo Damiano.” A third penned: “Woah…who is this! I bet Cat is loving it. Hot chef.”

Another viewer gushed over the This Morning newbie and proclaimed: “A dishy chef.”

A fifth wrote: “Gino who?? It’s all about Damiano.”

The new chef got plenty of people talking (Credit: ITV)

This Morning chef Damiano

Damiano is a TV star as is a judge on the Italian version of Bake Off. On Instagram, he boasts over one million followers.

The hunky chef is also the owner of patisseries in his hometown of Lucca. What’s more, he has released a number of cookbooks too.

Fans were left swooning (Credit: ITV)

Matt Carr on This Morning

In other This Morning news, fans were not happy with an interview that took place during today’s show (Tuesday, April 23).

Hosts Ben and Cat met the man with the biggest penis in Britain – however, fans weren’t overly impressed.

Matt, 40, is the owner of “Britain’s biggest penis”. His penis, when erect, allegedly stands at 12 inches long. For context, the average penis size is 5.5 inches.

Matt is set to publish a book titled A Long Story, detailing his struggle with his 12-inch penis. Not only does he struggle to find underwear and clothes that fit, but the size of his penis causes intimacy issues too.

