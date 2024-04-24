Josie Gibson and Rylan Clark ‘in talks for new project after being hurt by ITV’: ‘Next big TV power couple’

This Mornings stars and good friends Josie Gibson and Rylan Clark are reportedly in talks about teaming up to take the television world by storm.

The duo have co-hosted ITV’s This Morning together on a few occasions.

Sources close to the stars have claimed that the two have been quietly discussing a new television venture. This comes after they missed out on the lucrative permanent hosting positions on This Morning.

This Morning stars Josie Gibson and Rylan project

A source close to the pair spoke out about their alleged plans to take the TV world by storm. The insider told Closer: “It’s no secret that Josie and Rylan both felt a little hurt by ITV, and given they’re such good mates and love working together, they’ve been in talks about joining forces for a new project in the hope of becoming the next big TV power couple.

“They’ve always got a huge amount of great feedback when they hosted This Morning together and they have an incredible chemistry, both on and off screen, which has been picked up on by TV bosses who think they have the potential to be the next Richard and Judy.”

According to insiders, the disappointment from ITV has only fuelled Josie and Rylan’s determination. The two hosts were thrown into the mix to replace Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning. However, the job ended up going to Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley.

Speaking on Rylan and Josie’s reported next projects the source claimed that they want to be “more in control of the next show they do”.

ED! has contacted reps for Josie and Rylan for comment.

Josie and Rylan ‘pact’

Josie and Rylan have become incredibly close over the years. And late last year, they made headlines by making an on-screen marriage pact.

On an episode of This Morning, Rylan joked: “Listen, in another life Jos, it could have been.”

Josie then declared: “Look how good we could have been. If we don’t meet anybody by the time we’re 50, can we get married?”

“Deal,” Rylan immediately responded. This Morning viewers have always responded positively to Rylan and Josie’s appearances.

One fan tweeted: “I love Rylan and Josie together.”

“Rylan and Josie. Great together,” another fan gushed. “I’d watch every morning if they were on!”

“Yay! Rylan and Josie!” A third cheered.

