Ahead of The Traitors final, the most iconic moments of series 2 from Diane’s funeral to Paul’s downfall

The Traitors final airs tonight (Friday, January 26) and what a series it has been.

Twists, turns, a funeral, banishments, shocking downfalls, and murdering galore, it’s been a series that hasn’t stopped being talked about all month.

Ahead of tonight’s final, here are the most iconic moments from The Traitors series 2. In no particular order…

The funeral episode was peak television (Credit: BBC)

Diane’s funeral

Diane’s funeral episode started on a sour note, with the Irish star drinking from the poisoned chalice proffered by traitor Miles.

However, things quickly picked up when it was revealed that the poison wasn’t instantaneous. Diane was at the breakfast table the next morning – and the traitors were thrown for once.

What followed was the epitome of perfect television.

The contestants slowly marched through the grounds of the castle to some coffins in the woods. It was here that Diane was laid to rest.

The drama. The sombre tone. The heartbreaking quiet goodbye between Diane and her son Ross. Chef’s kiss.

The best episode of the series without a shadow of a doubt. Well, so far anyway…

Paul was amazing as a traitor (Credit: BBC)

Paul’s banishment

Paul played a blinder, he really did. Cool, charismatic, and calculating, he was almost the perfect traitor.

However, his overacting, his continued survival against the odds, and his cockiness soon caught up with him – and the faithfuls caught on (with a nudge from traitor Harry).

Standing in front of everyone, Paul revealed that he was a traitor – cue celebrating from the faithful.

To top off the iconic moment, Paul took a well-deserved bow, before exiting stage right. A perfect end to his time on the show.

Ross’ cheeky wink sent fans wild (Credit: BBC)

Ross’ wink

It deserves a spot on this roundup, just because of how cheeky it was.

Sitting in the car with Paul, Jasmine, and Charlotte, Ross spoke about how Diane would want them to catch a traitor.

“I love her, she was like my mum,” Jasmine said. “She was my mum,” Paul then joked.

“She was my mum first! No stop it!” Ross said, before then turning to the camera and winking.

*Screams*

Ross’ finally revealed his secret (Credit: BBC)

Ross reveals Diane is his mum

Diane’s son, Ross was recruited as a traitor at the 11th hour. However, it proved to be a short-lived stint on the dark side.

Despite his plan to avenge his mum’s death in tatters, Ross still had an ace up his sleeve as he was banished.

“I’ll just leave you with a little easter egg before I go,” he said as he stood in front of his fellow contestants.

“I was actually the son of someone in this game… and that person was Diane,” he then said.

His fellow players’ reactions were exactly what we hoped they would be. Pure cinema.

Brian had a disastrous roundtable in episode three (Credit: BBC)

Brian’s meltdown

Perhaps a moment that’s slipped under the radar slightly, but Brian’s meltdown at the roundtable was as baffling as it was entertaining to watch.

After having his name mentioned a couple of times, Brian crumbled, even though he was a faithful.

“Is there anyone else here that thinks or is verging towards I am or I amn’t?” he asked. “I would like to hear maybe more towards I amn’t.”

“What’s happening?” Paul asked. “You’ve just called out the whole room to talk about you?” a baffled Jasmine then asked.

Everyone seemed baffled, and Brian knew the game was up. After being banished, he confessed that he was “gutted”.

Whilst it was a pretty confusing moment in the show, it was massively entertaining just watching someone crumble under the pressure – despite not even being a traitor!

The Traitors final airs tonight at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

