The Marlow Murder Club on UKTV’s Drama channel: Who Robert Thorogood is, and what he was written before

The Marlow Murder Club writer Robert Thorogood is no stranger to TV audiences, being responsible for one of BBC One’s most popular series of all time.

He created Death In Paradise, so we know we’re in safe hands.

The Marlow Murder Club, new to UKTV’s Drama channel, is similarly full of twists and turns, reminiscent of the events in Saint Marie. Viewers will follow the likeable gang of amateur sleuths who uncover an unlikely murder mystery.

Based in the peaceful town of Marlow, Judith Potts (Samantha Bond) Suzie Harris (Jo Martin), Becks Starling (Cara Hogan) and DS Tanika Malik (Natalie Dew) are set on cracking a shock murder case.

But who is The Marlow Murder Club writer Robert Thorogood, the man bringing these great female leads to life? Here’s everything you need to know…

Two-part series The Marlow Murder Club kicks off on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 on UKTV’s Drama (Credit: UKTV/Ray Burmiston)

Who wrote The Marlow Murder Club series?

Writer Robert Thorogood wrote the new two-part drama The Marlow Murder Club. In fact, he penned the novel AND the screenplay.

TV audiences will definitely be familiar with Robert’s work… The novelist and TV writer is famous for creating Death in Paradise, and its spin-off Beyond Paradise. Kudos to that.

Robert also created and executive produced the upcoming Return to Paradise, a new addition to ‘The Paraverse’ set in Australia.

What else has The Marlow Murder Club writer Robert Thorogood done?

Essex-born Robert is the brains behind the beloved BBC hit, Death in Paradise. Now, he has a new drama heading to our screens. The Marlow Murder Club is based on Robert’s popular detective novels and airs on UKTV’s Drama.

So far, Robert has written two books in the series – The Marlow Murder Club (book 1), and Death Comes to Marlow (book 2).

Robert also wrote the TV series Trackers in 2019, an action series surrounding organised crime. The stories explored diamond smuggling, Black Rhinos, the CIA, and terrorism in Cape Town, South Africa.

The author has published seven novels (and counting), including a variety of popular titles. For example: The Marlow Murder Club, Death Comes To Marlow, The Queen Of Poisons, Death Knocks Twice, Murder In The Caribbean and plenty more.

A history scholar, Robert is married to Classic FM presenter Katie Breathwick and studied at Downing College, Cambridge.

Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker in Death in Paradise (Credit: BBC via YouTube)

What has writer Robert Thorogood said about The Marlow Murder Club?

Chatting about the new series, The Marlow Murder Club writer Robert Thorogood admitted he was nervous…

Posting on social media alongside a poster advertising the show, he said: “One week to go, and now the advertising is very much out there.

“Which means I’m getting jittery as hell. Mind you, what a brilliant poster, it really is tremendous.”

One week to go, and now the advertising is very much out there… which means I’m getting jittery as hell. Mind you, what a brilliant poster, it really is tremendous. x pic.twitter.com/Dw1qcbQPng — Robert Thorogood (@robthor) February 28, 2024

He also described his thoughts about the drama to Deadline, saying: “After over a decade of working on Death in Paradise, I’m thrilled to be creating a brand new murder mystery series for TV.”

“I can’t wait for audiences to join Judith, Becks and Suzie on their adventures as they solve a series of fiendishly puzzling murders.”

The Marlow Murder Club writer Robert Thorogood (centre) with the cast of show (Ccredit: Shutterstock)

Is The Marlow Murder Club based on a book?

Yep, The Marlow Murder Club is based on the book of the same name by Robert Thorogood.

The plot introduces archaeologist Judith, who hears a gunshot whilst on an evening swim. Convinced she has witnessed a brutal murder, she approaches the police – who don’t believe her story.

Instead, she gets her two unlikely friends on board. She teams up with vicar’s wife Becks and dog walker Suzie to find out the truth.

Judith, Suzie and Becks work around the clock to assist DS Tanika Malik’s murder investigation. But soon, another body turns up, and it seems they have a real-life serial killer on their hands.

Now the puzzle they set out to solve has become a trap from which they might never escape…

Read more: Death in Paradise viewers ‘sobbing’ as Marlon leaves Saint Marie, but spot major plot hole in series 13

The Marlow Murder Club starts on Wednesday, March 6, at 8pm on UKTV’s Drama channel.

Are you looking forward to The Marlow Murder Club? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.