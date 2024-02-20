From cancer and anorexia to brain surgery – all the health conditions the two Hairy Bikers have battled

The Hairy Bikers have been rocked by plenty of health scares over the years – most recently Dave Myers‘ cancer battle.

Here are all the health conditions the fan favourites have battled over the years.

Si almost died in 2014 (Credit: ITV)

The Hairy Bikers health issues: Si King’s brain aneurysm

Back in 2014, Hairy Biker star Si King almost ignored a brain aneurysm that could have killed him. In 2018, he opened up about the terrifying ordeal.

He was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm, with surgery being his only option. However, only 10% of those who survive the procedure emerge unscathed.

“It’s rare you walk away from that surgery without dying or without being left with some mobility deficit or issues with motor skills,” he told the Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine.

Luckily, he made a full recovery. “You’d have to know me very well to notice any change in me,” he then said.

“‘I do need a grandad nap in the afternoon, but at my age, I might have needed that anyway!”

Dave had a cyst on his brain (Credit: BBC)

Dave Myer’s brain surgery

Si’s Hairy Biker’s co-star Dave has also had issues with his brain in the past.

Speaking to The Telegraph in 2013, he revealed that a “massive shadow” was found on his brain when he was 40. Concern was sparked when he couldn’t remember the names of everyday objects.

“I’d see a phone, a desk, a light, but wouldn’t know what to call them,” he said.

A scan revealed a “massive shadow” on his brain, and he was rushed into having an emergency operation. The cyst was removed and he was “rejuvenated” instantly. His hair grew back too after falling out when he was younger.

Dave revealed his cancer diagnosis in 2022 (Credit: ITV)

Dave Myers’ cancer battle

Back in 2022, Dave revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy.

“Anyway Kingy, I’ve got to come clean now, I haven’t been too well recently,” he said in his podcast with Si, Agony Uncles.

“And basically, I’ve got to have some chemo, you know all this anyway, so this year is going to be a bit quiet for me,” he then said.

He later added: “But look, the prognosis is OK, I’m going to be fine.”

Dave has kept fans updated with his cancer battle over the past two years.

In May 2023, Dave returned to work, filming a new series of The Hairy Bikers with Si.

“At the minute life is pretty damn sweet. Now the tears are tears of joy rather than anguish,” he said, describing his health as “stable”.

Fans were also treated to a festive edition of the Hairy Bikers’ show in December. ”

Dave was diagnosed with anorexia (Credit: BBC)

Hairy Bikers’ star Dave Myers diagnosed with anorexia

During the latest episode of their show, The Hairy Bikers Go West, Dave revealed that he’d been diagnosed with anorexia amid his cancer battle.

“How’s your eating habits changed in the last year or so, mate, because you’ve had it very rough?” Si asked his co-star during the BBC show.

“You lose a lot of weight, a lot of weight. And you’re desperately trying to get the calories in,” Dave replied.

“At one point I was actually diagnosed as anorexic – can you believe it? After all the dieting we’ve done? But I’m alright now. I’m living with it,” he then said.

