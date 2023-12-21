Strictly star Layton Williams confirms he’s TEACHING dance classes after ‘advantage’ row

Strictly Come Dancing finalist Layton Williams ‘will be teaching a dance class’, it has been reported.

West End star Layton, 29, was a constant target for trolls during his stint on the 2023 series for ‘being too good’.

Furthermore, it was claimed by his detractors that casting a trained performer in the BBC One dance contest gave him an advantage over other celebs.

Trolls targeted Strictly star Layton Williams for ‘being too good’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Layton Williams ‘wins Strictly final on points’

He and pro partner Nikita Kuzmin scored 40, 39, and 40 during last Saturday’s (December 16) Strictly final with the judges.

This tally was higher than fellow runners-up Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell, as well as winners Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola.

However, Ellie and Vito were voted winners by viewers – and Layton’s supporters claimed he was ‘robbed’.

Dance with Lakita

Now, Layton has announced a new project alongside Nikita on his Instagram Story account.

The duo are set to host Dance With Lakita workshops in Glasgow and Birmingham next month.

Each workshop will be the site of two events. One class is aimed at kids between the ages of 7 and 17. And the other session will be for those over 18.

The fee to take part includes a donation to charity. Additionally, dance experience is not essential.

Fancy a dance under the expert tutelage of Strictly standout Layton Williams? (Credit: Instagram)

‘Too much dance training’

Former Strictly pro James Jordan was one Layton critic who grumbled about his standout talent.

Ahead of the final, he reportedly said bosses went “too far” in casting such a skilled performer as Layton.

“Is that what Strictly has come to where we’ve got fully trained dancers on the show?” James said.

Lakita are heading to Glasgow, too (Credit: Instagram)

Furthermore, he objected: “For me, it’s not what Strictly is supposed to be. It was so good, but then what is everyone else supposed to do?”

James added: “Layton’s a professional dancer and we’re watching performances that I know none of the professionals on that show could do as well as he did. How can that be?

“If he wins the show, good luck to him, but I don’t think it’s right. That’s all I’m saying, I think they’ve gone too far now. They’ve got too much dance training.”

