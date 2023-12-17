Strictly star Layton Williams supported by fans as he posts on social media after missing out on Glitterball Trophy

Strictly star Layton Williams has broken his silence on social media following last night’s final.

The star – who danced with Nikita Kuzmin during this year’s competition – was a runner-up to Ellie Leach last night.

Ellie and Vito won last night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly: Ellie Leach beats Layton and Bobby to Glitterball Trophy

Last night’s show saw Ellie Leach crowned Strictly 2023 champion.

The 22-year-old Corrie star – who was paired up with Vito Coppola – scored a perfect 40 for her American Smooth.

The star could hardly believe it when her name was announced as winner at the end of the show. Vito, meanwhile, burst into tears.

“I genuinely cannot believe this,” she said. “For once you’re crying more than me, this is for you,” she said, turning to Vito.

“I mean this is like the cherry on the cake. All the bruises and blisters,” he replied.

Layton shared a snap on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

Star breaks his silence

Taking to social media today, Layton didn’t directly address the result – however, he did post a picture of him drinking a coffee and relaxing in a bubble bath.

“Aaaaannnnd…Relax,” Layton captioned the post. He also reshared a snap from a fan, of their son dressed as Elsa from Frozen.

“A lot of heart break in our house today over the @bbcstrictly result. @lautonwilliams @nikita_kuzmin thank you from the bottom of our hearts for showing him that being fully, fabulously, unapologetically himself is to be celebrated,” they wrote.

Layton captioned the snap with a sad emoji.

He later took to Twitter to share a simple message with his followers – a red love heart emoji. They were quick to show their support.

“You have been outstanding on @bbcstrictly,” one fan replied. “You were wonderful all season and especially last night. Thank you for bringing queer joy to my weekends. As a teen I could never have imagined it. You did yourself, your partner, your family and your communities proud!” another said.

“Layton we love you and I’m so glad you went out there and just performed forgetting the noise of the competition! Like you said you already won,” a third wrote.

Were Layton and Nikita robbed? (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans claim Layton was robbed

It comes not long after fans claimed he was “robbed” of the Glitterball Trophy last night.

Layton and Nikita scored two perfect 40s during last night’s show – as well as a 39. However, they were pipped to the post by Ellie.

“Layton was robbed!!!!” one fan tweeted. “Layton was absolutely robbed,” another said.

“Great final and I have nothing against Ellie and Vito but Layton and Nikita were robbed. Such a shame,” a third wrote.

“What a final. Congratulations to Ellie and Vito although personally, I would have preferred Layton and Nikita to have lifted the Glitterball,” another said.

Strictly returns on Christmas Day at 4.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

