Stacey Solomon fronted new show Renovation Rescue last night (April 10), with husband Joe Swash and their kids also featuring.

In the programme, Stacey gave couple Erick and Caroline a helping hand in redesigning their unfinished 1980s bungalow. It came after builders failed to complete their renovations.

Stacey was joined by husband Joe, as viewers saw her showcase her own at-home DIY, where she put up a stud wall in their garage.

Evidently, Joe wasn’t impressed, and gave Stacey a very surprising nickname.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash bicker on Renovation Rescue

In the show, Joe complained as Stacey explained that she wants to divide their garage. This is so they could have separate spaces for her home gym and his fishing gear. To do so, she needs to put up a wall.

“I want to build my first-ever stud wall in the garage to separate my home gym from my husband’s fishing gear. Every time I work out, I have to look at that mess – so I’ve had enough!” she said.

Unfortunately for the mum-of-five, husband Joe didn’t seem to be too pleased with the news, as he reckoned he’d be left with barely any space. “Don’t make me go get Nick Knowles!” he chastised, before Stacey revealed his insulting new nickname for her.

Joe calls me Donald Trump because he says I’m forever building walls.

Stacey admitted to her filming crew: “Joe keeps calling me Donald Trump and saying that I’m just going around building walls. But once I know how to do this, trust me I’m going to split our bedroom in half, I’m going to have my own bit of the toilet!”

Trump infamously pushed for a wall to be erected on the Mexico and United States border during his 2016 presidential campaign.

One viewer was taken aback by Stacey’s admission. They even took to social media to share their reaction: “Joe Swash calling Stacey Solomon ‘Donald Trump’ because she is learning how to build a wall took me a bit by surprise there.”

‘A natural talent’

The debut episode last night saw Stacey getting stuck into making one couple’s renovation dreams come true.

Erick and Caroline’s 1980s bungalow extension in Enfield has cost them tens of thousands of pounds. They ended up draining their life savings after they were failed by builders.

Of course, Stacey was on the case to make sure their vision came to life. She did so by giving them a helping hand in tackling the renovations themselves.

An insider told to the Mirror about the show: “Stacey has carved out a successful career as the queen of DIY TV on the BBC. Channel 4 bosses are delighted they’ve been able to get in on the action.”

Erick and Caroline wanted to save their 1980s bungalow (Credit: Channel 4 )

Channel 4’s Senior Commissioning Editor Clemency Green has shared her thoughts about the series. She said: “Stacey has a natural talent for making a house a home.

“She is perfectly placed to show all of us that with a few clever tips. We can all have a go at DIY and make our homes beautiful on a budget.”

