Sort Your Life Out star Robert Bent profile – his life away from the show and ‘tears’ on BBC series

Sort Your Life Out star Stacey Solomon is always assisted by a professional team – including Robert Bent, a carpenter.

But who is Robert? How long has he been a carpenter? And is he married? Here’s everything we know about him…

Robert has been on the show since 2021 (Credit: BBC)

Who is Sort Your Life Out star Robert Bent?

Robert Bent is a professional carpenter who appears on Sort Your Life Out alongside Stacey.

He’s the lead carpenter at REBB Carpentry, who offer “custom, professional and affordable home improvements”, according to their Facebook page.

According to his LinkedIn, he studied carpentry and joinery at the College of NW London between 2002 and 2004.

Robert has been on the show since its first series in 2021.

He is based in London and specialises in bespoke, carpentry storage solutions and full-scale home renovations.

Robert is a familiar face on the show (Credit: BBC)

Robert Bent’s life and career

For as long as he can remember, Robert has loved being hands-on.

He’s previously said that he enjoyed building Lego as a toddler, and actually liked putting together IKEA flat packs. Seriously, how?!

After helping pals on carpentry and flooring jobs, he decided to enroll in a carpentry and joinery course at the College of NW London.

He was there for two years, before leaving with a distinction in 2004.

This then led to him landing an apprenticeship.

However, after years of working for other people, Robert eventually took the leap and set up his own company, REBB Carpentry.

Robert has a ‘glowing’ reputation, according to the agency that represents him (Credit: BBC)

What does Robert do?

Robert is often called in to rectify mistakes made by the shoddy work of rogue builders who’ve left someone’s home damaged.

According to Siren Talent, who represent him, Robert loves nothing more than to see a home or room completely transformed.

They went on to say that his “professionalism and perfectionism” has seen him seen him earn a “glowing” reputation, as well as an increasing list of clients!

Away from Sort Your Life Out, Robert has also worked on Tetley Tea’s, ‘That’s Better, That’s Tetley’ campaign.

Is Robert Bent married?

Robert is apparently married, however, there don’t seem to be any details on who he’s married to.

The carpenter reportedly has three children with his wife.

How old is Robert Bent?

Robert’s age hasn’t been officially confirmed. However, he did study at Alperton Community School – a high school – between 1997 and 2002.

This would put his age at around 37, however, this hasn’t been confirmed.

Robert has shared a number of snaps of himself at various events on his company’s Facebook (Credit: REBB Carpentry / Facebook)

What does REBB Carpentry post on social media?

Robert is pretty active on social media, with his company, REBB Carpentry, having both a Facebook and an Instagram page.

The Facebook page has 370 followers, whilst the Instagram page has over 10,000 followers and growing!

The carpenter has shared a number of snaps of himself attending various events on his company’s social media page.

In May 2022, Robert shared pictures of himself at the BAFTAs, posing up a storm in a smart black tux. He also shared snaps of himself and his fellow Sort Your Life Out co-stars, Iwan Carrington and Dilly Carter at the event too.

He also shared a sweet picture of the crew alongside a grinning Stacey Solomon.

“A BAFTA NIGHT TO REMEMBER. What a night we had!” he captioned the posts. “To believe we were nominated for a BAFTA. The new show on the block. To be a part of this show with a group of amazing people is more than I could ever have wished for,” he then continued.

“I am passionate about what I do. To now do it on TV for the UK to see and for such deserving families is a blessing We may not have won on the night… but I can now say I am part of a Bafta-nominated TV show,” he then added.

Meanwhile last year, he admitted having “tears of joy” over filming on Sort Your Life Out. He said on Instagram: “WE DID IT! It’s a wrap and what a reaction.

“We had tears of joy and smiles all round.”

He added: “We had our work seriously cut out for us on this one. Lots to declutter and organise. The family did such a great job at the warehouse. Actually very proud of how well they did. Now its the countdown to help another family in need of our help.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Bent (@robert_bent_)

Run in’s with celebs

Later on in 2022, Robert shared snaps of himself and a certain Fred Sirieix.

Their meeting came during an event hosted by The MossBros.

“The MossBros New Summer Collection Launch Party,” he captioned the post. “What an amazing evening full of incredible people, food, conversations, and laughs. With individuals such as @fred_sirieix,” he then added.

Robert shares his work with his followers on Facebook and Instagram (Credit: BBC)

On top of sharing snaps from exciting events and run-ins with celebs, Robert also shares snaps to the REBB Carpentry page showing off his work.

He also shares snaps of his work on his Instagram page.

What is Robert Bent’s net worth?

At the time of writing, it is currently unknown what Robert’s net worth is.

Dilly and Iwan are also on the show with Robert (Credit: BBC)

Who are Robert’s co-stars on Sort Your Life Out?

Robert isn’t the only expert to appear with Stacey on Sort Your Life Out. Joining him are Dilly Carter and Iwan Carrington.

Dilly is a professional organiser, who “believes that if we all cut the clutter, live better with less and give ourselves more headspace, we will enjoy life more”.

She has her own organising and home styling business called Declutter Dollies.

Iwan, meanwhile, has his own YouTube channel, titled, Mr Carrington. On his channel are weekly vlogs, room makeovers, and DIY tutorials.

He has 92.6k subscribers on YouTube! Iwan also used to appear on Steph’s Packed Lunch before it was cancelled last year. He was the show’s bargain and deals hunter.

