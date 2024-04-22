Juliet Sear tipped to ‘replace’ Prue Leith on Bake Off: ‘My time will come’ 

This Morning star Juliet Sear is the firm favourite to replace Prue Leith on The Great British Bake Off.

TV chef Prue confirmed earlier this year that she is going to take a step back from the celebrity version next year. She revealed on This Morning in March: “It’s mainly because these things are filmed back to back the whole way through the summer.

“You start in April and you end at the end of August and honestly you get no time off. I’m getting a bit old and there are places I want to go to and other things I want to do.”

Now, Prue’s ‘replacement’ has been ‘revealed’ by the bookies to be Juliet – and she’s totally up for the sought-after gig.

Prue Leith’s Bake Off replacement ‘revealed’

Baker Juliet Sear has been a staple on This Morning for years, wowing the nation with her jaw-dropping creations. Now, as well as This Morning, it seems she could be set for a Bake Off stint.

Odds from Betway show the baker as the new favourite to replace Prue on The Great British Bake Off. She has odds of 3/1, while Lorraine Pascale is at 4/1.

Up next are former Bake Off winners Candice Brown, Nadiya Hussain, as well as Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Tilly Ramsay at 7/1.

Juliet Sear on This Morning

Juliet has also spoken out about potentially replacing Prue, she joked: “Put it in the article that everyone has to do a petition to get me on there.”

I don’t mind, my time may come one day.

She continued to Express: “Alison (Hammond) messaged me and said, ‘Babes get the audition. Go for it babes, you’d be so good on this’. The thing is they’d probably go for somebody who, because it doesn’t matter if somebody is an expert in baking, they just want somebody who has a big personality.”

Juliet says her time on Bake Off ‘will come’

Juliet also added: “They’ll probably just go for somebody really massive or somebody with a quirky personality or character. I don’t think they’d just pick somebody who is like a baking expert [but] I’d be glad to do it. They would probably go for somebody like [Nigella]. I don’t mind, my time may come one day.”

