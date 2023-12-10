Phillip Schofield news: Presenter ‘building new life away from spotlight’, friends claim

The latest Phillip Schofield news has seen pals suggest that he isn’t ready to make a TV comeback, and they’re not sure that he ever well.

The comments come after the results of an inquiry into his “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague.

Phillip stepped down from This Morning and his career at ITV back in May. It had been hoped by his fans that a TV comeback was on the cards. However, latest reports suggest Phillip is still recovering and isn’t returning anywhere any time soon.

An inquiry was published this week into Phillip Schofield’s affair (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield comeback news shutdown

Earlier this week the results of the inquiry were published. He refused to cooperate due to concerns over his health. However, following the publication of the findings, one expert predicted that a job in radio – Phil’s first love – could be on the cards.

Sadly for fans, that has now been shut down by those closest to him.

According to the Daily Mail, Phillip isn’t planning a TV comeback any time soon. And they reckon that he may not ever return to the spotlight.

One pal is said to have told the paper Phillip is in a “very bad way”.

“Phillip isn’t returning anywhere, he has been in a really bad place since he decided to tell the truth and resign from his job. He has got himself into a cocoon and he is continuing to recover. He has had the report hanging over his head for a long time.”

Phillip is ‘continuing to recover’, friends say (Credit: Splash News)

‘No way’ he’ll return to public eye

They added that the report “has been a thing of dread for him”.

However, despite the report now being done and dusted, a TV comeback isn’t on the cards for Phillip, it seems.

The pal claimed: “Now that’s out of the way he can start to build a life of some kind but there is no way he will be in the public eye again for a very long time, if ever again.”

Phillip’s rep had no comment when contacted by ED!.

