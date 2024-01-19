Love Island: All Stars: 5 takeaways from tonight’s explosive show as Luis and Mitch clash

Love Island: All Stars returned for another explosive episode tonight as Mitch and Luis clashed following the recoupling.

Friday night’s episode saw the first recoupling take place following the arrival of bombshell Josh.

From Mitch not changing his ‘messy’ ways to Liberty and Kaz deserving more – here’s five takeaways from tonight’s episode…

A recoupling took place tonight (Credit: ITV2)

Love Island: All Stars tonight

‘Messy Mitch’ hasn’t changed

It’s only been a few months since Mitch bagged his nickname “Messy Mitch” for his antics in the villa last summer. And it just seems like he hasn’t changed.

We’ve seen him be in two minds about Demi and Liberty. During tonight’s recoupling, Liberty decided to pick Mitch to couple up with even though she admitted having doubts over the decision.

Speaking to Lib, Mitch said: “Thanks for picking me.”

Liberty told him: “I’m not going to put in more than I’m getting back. Because I’ve been hurt in the past, my defense mechanisms guard was coming up.”

Mitch told her: “I’m happy to put a bit of graft in to prove I’m kiss worthy.”

But Liberty said in the Beach Hut: “I feel like we’ve been gravitating towards each other. But with him being ‘Messy Mitch’, I don’t know if I have made a mistake.”

Did she not watch Mitch’s series?! Is this going to end in tears?

One viewer said tonight: “People think Mitch has changed. LAST SEASON ENDED 5 MONTHS AGO!”

Liberty deserves more! (Credit: ITV2)

Liberty and Kaz deserve better

Liberty has left many viewers begging her to stop making the same mistakes. Even though Mitch has been deciding between her and Demi, Liberty has still appeared to put all her eggs into one basket. Again.

Earlier this week, she said she didn’t want to put all her eggs into one basket and we saw her in 2021 cry as she wanted to have someone all for her. But it seems like she’s just making the same mistakes over again as Mitch has taken an interest in Demi.

Viewers agree, with one writing on X tonight: “Liberty doesn’t learn to stop mugging herself off this is the third series she’s done.”

Another added: “Liberty has not learnt ANYTHING since her season.”

Meanwhile, Kaz chose Luis to couple up with tonight but discovered that he had kissed Demi on the terrace. Kaz admitted to Liberty: “I feel like a [bleeping] idiot.”

Later in the episode, Luis was seen getting cosy with Demi.

One viewer said: “I want better for Lib & Kaz.”

They deserve more!

Love Island: All Stars – Luis was way over the top

Elsewhere, tonight saw Luis kick off at Mitch for spilling that he had kissed Demi on the terrace. After the recoupling, Luis confronted Mitch and called him out.

He said: “You talk s*** bruv. You’re a s*** stirring little p**** bruv. You know what you did there bruv.”

As Mitch told him: “Get your hand out of my face,” Luis said: “Or what? Or What?”

But did he kick off because the truth came out? One viewer wrote: “Luis acting like a child yikes.”

Another said: “Erm I don’t get why Luis has so much energy for Mitch. Because did he lie? What did we miss.”

Someone else added: “Mitch stirring the pot? Nah he stated a fact Luis kissed Demi fact.”

Later, they patched things up and moved on from the drama. Luis also apologised to the Islanders for his outburst the following morning. But did it need to blow up like that in the first place?!

Love Island: All Stars’ Hannah needs someone! (Credit: ITV2)

Hannah deserves love

Hannah just deserves someone all for her. She coupled up with Anton, but just as friends. While most of them are cracking on, it seems Hannah hasn’t yet found a romantic connection in there. But she really does deserve it.

As she chose Anton to couple up with, Hannah said: “He’s got a heart of gold and he deserves a queen. So until that queen comes in, I think he needs to get back in the big bed with me.”

What a sweetie. Love Island bosses, please put someone in there for Hannah!

One viewer gushed: “Protect Hannah at all cost!”

Another added: “Can we get someone in there for Hannah please?”

Someone else wrote: “Where do I apply to be Hannah’s BFF? Absolute Queen!”

Viewers are getting bored of the Molly and Callum drama (Credit: ITV2)

The Molly and Callum drama is boring

The final takeaway from the episode is that we’re all fed up of the Molly and Callum drama. The former couple entered the villa earlier this week six months after they split.

But during tonight’s recoupling, Molly decided to couple up with Callum so they could have more one-to-one conversations.

However, viewers are just getting bored of it becoming the Molly and Callum show!

One person tweeted: “Why exactly did Molly and Callum come to this show please? Get them out.”

Another wrote: “How boring is Callum & Molly taking someone else’s place in the villa when they literally could have just texted each other and sorted it out.”

Right?!

