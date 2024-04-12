Lorraine Kelly admits sadness over death of friend’s dog: ‘She was gorgeous’

Daytime TV host Lorraine Kelly has sent her condolences to author Hilary Bonner after she announced the passing of their beloved dog Coco.

Crime novelist Hilary – who is married to Corrie’s Amanda Barrie – took to social media this week to share the sad news with her followers.

Alongside a photo of the pooch, Hilary wrote: “We said goodbye to our darling Coco yesterday, 16 days after her 16th birthday.

“She gave us so much joy and love for so long. There are no words to describe the enormity of her loss.”

Lorraine Kelly comforts grieving friend over loss of dog

Lorraine, who herself is a keen dog lover, was clearly touched by the news.

She reshared Hilary’s post on X, formerly known as Twitter, adding: “So sorry for your loss. She was gorgeous,” alongside a broken heart emoji.

Hilary responded: “Oh thank you Lorraine. She was gorgeous. And we are already missing her so much.”

Lorraine – who is about to become a grandmother for the first time – owns a dog called Angus.

Angus has even starred on Lorraine’s ITV daytime show, with the star throwing him a birthday party on air in 2018.

Lorraine has been enjoying her Easter break (Credit: Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

Viewers call for Lorraine to be replaced

The Scottish presenter is currently on her Easter break – with viewers of the show calling for her to be replaced.

An X account tracking Lorraine’s attendance has noted that she has now missed 11 shows in a row, with Christine Lampard hosting for the past two weeks.

On Friday, they posted: “It may be worth noting that Christine has now hosted 11 episodes of #Lorraine in a row. More than any of the other hosts, including Lorraine.”

One viewer replied: “In that case, should definitely be renamed [Christine].”

A second then added: “The fact a stand-in host does more shifts in a row than the actual host is speaking incredible volumes.”

While a third penned: “Make her the new host at least she’ll show up on a Friday.”

Reason Lorraine is absent revealed

Lorraine has previously addressed the account, speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour.

She said: “I am having to take quite a few Fridays off as my mum is really not well. I can go home now and spend some more time with her.”

