I’m A Celebrity: Richard Arnold hints he’ll appear in 2024 series as Ant and Dec ‘save a bed’ for him

ITV I’m A Celebrity 2024 could see a very familiar face head into the jungle in the form of Good Morning Britain‘s Richard Arnold!

The 54-year-old GMB star has recently returned from Down Under. However, he’s already making plans to return to Oz – but as a campmate this time!

But that’s not all, Ant and Dec have even offered Richard a place on the show already!

Ben Shepherd questioned Richard Arnold about being on I’m A Celebrity 2024 (Credit: Good Morning Britain)

ITV I’m A Celebrity 2024: Richard Arnold invited onto the next series

During last night’s Coming Out show, Dec told Richard: “If you fancy spending next year’s birthday in Australia, we’ll keep a bed for you.”

Ant added: “Or a hammock.” “You know you’d love it,” Dec said.

During a segment on the daytime show, host Ben Shepherd asked Richard: One or two hints about you entering the jungle. Are you going into the jungle?”

“Well it was mentioned, wasn’t it? It was flagged up on the show.” Richard replied. He then joked that Ben simply wanted a break from him. “You’d love nothing more than to see the back of me for another few weeks,” he said.

Charlotte Hawkins then asked: “So what do we think? Is 2024 going to be your year of entering the jungle for real?”

“Well, it was a stellar invite from Ant and Dec. Would I?” Richard mused. “Yes!” Ben said. Charlotte then suggested his place was already confirmed. “Sounds like he can neither confirm nor deny!” she added.

Richard then contiued. “I’m at a time of life, Ben, where a door opens and you walk through it, wouldn’t you, as long as your knees could make it? Do you know what I mean? So I don’t know,” he said.

Ant and Dec offered Richard a place in next year’s series of I’m A Celebrity (Credit: Good Morning Britain)

Ant and Dec slammed over ‘faking’ scenes

In other I’m A Celeb-related news, the Geordie duo came under fire last night as they were accused of faking a scene in the Coming Out show.

During the show, Ant and Dec were shown revealing who they’d predicted would win the show. They both revealed that they’d predicted that Sam would win.

However, viewers were quick to call the duo out on the fact that they had already revealed who they’d predicted to win – and it wasn’t Sam!

In an Instagram Live after the final, Ant and Dec revealed that they’d predicted Josie Gibson to win the show.

Viewers were therefore left baffled over why Ant and Dec had “faked” their predictions in the Coming Out show.

“Pretty sure @antanddec revealed on TikTok that they both predicted Josie was going to win. Am I going mad?” one fan tweeted. “I don’t understand why they changed it to make them look right. Strange,” another said.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Grace Dent hits back at claims she ‘struggled sharing camp with Nigel Farage’

GMB airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Would you like to see Richard Arnold in the jungle? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.