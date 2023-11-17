I’m A Celebrity: Nigel Farage to admit defeat and QUIT gruesome Bushtucker Trials, bookies predict

Controversial politician Nigel Farage will scream “I’m A Celebrity – Get Me Out Of Here!” during his Bushtucker Trials, bookies have claimed ahead of the launch show this Sunday night (November 19).

The news comes amid predictions that the politician will face more than any other contestant in I’m A Celebrity history.

As Nigel enters the jungle with a reported £1.5 million paycheck in his pocket, ITV must be hoping that viewers will want to see the ‘Marmite’ man suffer.

As such, Betway have predicted that he will face more trials than any other star in I’m A Celebrity history… and have speculated that it will inevitably get too much.

Does Nigel know what he’s in for? (Credit: ITV)

Nigel Farage to face a torrent of I’m A Celebrity abuse

Chad Yeomans, spokesperson for Betway, revealed that Nigel will likely face a gamut of Bushtucker Trials.

“The former UKIP and Brexit Party leader is undeniably this year’s most high-profile signing, and his participation in this year’s series came as a shock to many when ITV execs confirmed it,” Chad said.

“Punters are very confident that viewers will vote for Nigel to do the first Bushtucker Trial (1/5) and also believe that he will end up doing the most trials in the entire series (1/2),” he continued.

Bookies have predicted that viewers will want to see Nigel suffer (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

More than that, bookies think that Nigel may face more trials than any other contestant on the show… ever.

“However, our latest betting figures indicate he might also break the all-time record and face more challenges than any previous celebrity on the show, with an odds-on price of 10/11. The current record holder is Waterloo Road star Adam Thomas, who faced 12 trials in season 16,” Chad continued.

He’s him beat on earnings, can Nigel also beat Matt Hancock’s Bushtucker Trial record? (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Tipped to ‘quit’ grisly Bushtucker Trials?

With odds of 5/2, Nigel was also voted most likely to cry the show’s safe word – I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! during a trial.

Like the similarly controversial Matt Hancock, Nigel will likely face a torrent of horrible tasks from viewers eager to see him suffer.

This latest series is going to be a Farage-fuelled spectacle!

“A similar buzz surrounded series 22 when former Health Secretary Matt Hancock made headlines by doing the opening six trials back-to-back. But ultimately he fell short of the record, facing 10 trials in total.

“Will Nigel Farage pick up where he left off and clinch the all-time record for the most Bushtucker Trials faced? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure: this latest series is going to be a Farage-fuelled spectacle!” Chad continued.

If he doesn’t take the jungle crown, could he at least take the record for most Trials completed? And if so, can he see them through?

Find out when I’m A Celebrity starts on Sunday (November 19) at 9pm on ITV1.

