Helen Flanagan reunites with her kids after spending first Christmas apart

Helen Flanagan endured an exhausting 16-hour flight after she reunited with her children as she spent Christmas apart this year.

The former Coronation Street star, 33, admitted it was “weird” being away from her three children this year. She shares Matilda, seven, Delilah, five, and Charlie, two, with her ex-fiancé Scott Sinclair. Her children spent Christmas Day with their dad, this year, leaving Helen “feeling rubbish”.

Helen reunited with her children yesterday (Wednesday, December 27) – and they jetted off abroad straight away to celebrate the New Year. Taking to her Instagram stories, she revealed she was excited to be spending time together after a tough few days apart.

Sharing a clip of her with Charlie sitting on her lap, Helen looked tired as she tried to get comfortable with her toddler. Just a few minutes later, she posted another video, showing Delilah on her knee while little Charlie slept soundly on the seat next to her. The former I’m A Celebrity star then updated fans about where she was going.

She wrote: “20 million hour flight done. Charlie was a dream, it was really hard work on all the other flights this year but my boy will be 3 in March. So starting to watch films and wear headphones.”

Last week, the actress shared her misery of spending Christmas without her kids as she called the seven days “weird.” “Wasn’t really feeling Christmas this year, felt weird without the kids but next year I’ll be festive,” she wrote. Since then, she revealed she “drank too much” on a night out, and ended up in the bath her hangover.

Meanwhile, Helen shared details of co-parenting at Christmas in a recent interview with Closer, as she said the kids would be spending Christmas Day with dad Scott and his mother. “I won’t have them for about four days. It will actually be the first Christmas that I don’t have my children,” she said.

She concluded: “My children are very close to Scott’s mum. We get on very well and they live in Bath and I live in Bolton. My children really miss their daddy and they’re very close to their nanna. So they’re going to spend Christmas with them.”

