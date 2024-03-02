Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway fans distracted by ads for Celebrity Big Brother as ITV branded ‘desperate for viewers’

Ant and Dec were back on the box with Saturday Night Takeaway tonight (March 2) – but viewers were more than a little distracted by the ads that kept popping up during the show.

Complaints about ad breaks aren’t unusual on a Twitter hashtag, as anyone who’s watched along when Dancing On Ice is on the telly will know. However, the complaints levelled at the show – hosted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly – tonight weren’t about the volume of ads.

Instead, viewers complained about the “desperate” ads that kept popping up for the upcoming series of Celebrity Big Brother. It starts on ITV1 on Monday night (March 4) – a fact viewers of Saturday Night Takeaway admitted they couldn’t fail to notice.

Sadly not all the viewers were as happy as Ant and Dec about the CBB ads during Saturday Night Takeaway (Credit: ITV)

Complaints pour in over tonight’s Saturday Night Takeaway

It seems not all Saturday Night Takeaway fans are planning on watching Celebrity Big Brother. Either that or they’re sick and tired of seeing reminders for the new series flashing up on screen during their weekly Ant and Dec fix.

In amongst the fun and games on screen, viewers also spotted numerous plugs for Celebrity Big Brother.

For example, one flashed up during the segment where the boys took over the ticket booth in a London cinema. A clip of CBB hosts Aj Odudu and Will Best also featured as the show went into its ad breaks.

And the comments soon came flooding in.

‘Desperate’

“Is Big Brother starting on Monday by any chance?” one viewer tweeted sarcastically.

You can’t think that ITV may be a bit desperate for viewers for Celebrity Big Brother?

“ITV is going hard on the advertising of #CBB on #SaturdayNightTakeaway,” said a second. “Lots of promotion for CBB tonight,” said another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk)

Another, meanwhile, branded ITV “desperate for viewers” over the ad campaign.

“You can’t think that ITV may be a bit desperate for viewers for Celebrity Big Brother?” they tweeted.

So what do you think? Did you notice the ads – and will you be watching CBB on Monday?

Read more: Inside Declan Donnelly’s private life with wife Ali – ‘lovely’ proposal, celeb-packed wedding and two kids

Join the debate on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE