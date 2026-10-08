Halle Berry’s daughter Nahla Aubry has defended her mother during the actress’ ongoing custody dispute with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

The Daily Mail says it reviewed a declaration filed Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

In the declaration, Berry’s 18-year-old daughter said she had “never witnessed her act violently toward anyone”.

The declaration follows allegations by Olivier Martinez, Berry’s ex-husband, about her conduct towards their 13-year-old son. Martinez obtained a temporary domestic violence restraining order after alleging a September 26 incident involving choking.

Berry denies every allegation against her.

Halle Berry has been accused of abusing their son, allegations she has denied (Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

Nahla Aubry addresses allegations made against Halle Berry by ex Olivier Martinez

In her declaration, Nahla said she had never seen her mother throw objects at anyone. She also denied witnessing any hitting, slapping, choking, grabbing, or other physical abuse towards her brother.

Instead, she recalled playful wrestling, tickling and laughter between Berry and her son. Nahla described Berry as “a loving and devoted parent” who set rules and expected respect. She said her mother balanced a demanding career while remaining closely involved in both children’s lives.

Nahla also said Berry encouraged both children to maintain loving relationships with their fathers.

The allegations reportedly left Nahla feeling shocked, upset and deeply saddened. She was especially distressed that her younger brother had become the subject of a public disagreement.

Nahla said the claims did not match the mother she knew or the relationship she had witnessed.

Berry’s representatives told the Daily Mail: “We believe the filing speaks for itself (including Nahla Aubry’s declaration) and have no further comment.”

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez were married between 2013 and 2016 (Credit: ABACA/Shutterstock)

Halle Berry denies abuse claims in court filing

In a separate Monday filing, Berry asked the court to restore the shared custody arrangement used in 2023.

She told the court: “I am not a perpetrator of violence. I would never hurt our child.”

Berry also said she was a victim of domestic violence and an advocate for other victims. Her application requested tie-breaking authority and Martinez’s participation in court-ordered therapy sessions.

Berry claimed Martinez made unilateral choices concerning their son’s education and activities.

These remain Berry’s allegations within ongoing proceedings.

Berry requested the change after Martinez was granted primary custody.

Halle Berry has denied all allegations against her (Credit: The Drew Barrymore Show / YouTube)

Halle Berry custody case faces another hearing

On Tuesday, Berry finished the mandated online parenting programme Our Children First, according to documents reviewed by the Daily Mail.

Berry and Martinez married in 2013, the same year they welcomed their son. They separated in 2016, and their divorce was finalised in 2023.

The divorce outcome included joint custody, with Berry ordered to pay child support.

Nahla is Berry’s daughter with former partner Gabriel Aubry.

The next court hearing is scheduled for October 16.

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