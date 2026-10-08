Dancing With The Stars’ Jackson Olson apologises to Guillermo Rodriguez after mocking star in deleted comment

Jackson Olson has apologised after a deleted comment about fellow Dancing With the Stars contestant Guillermo Rodriguez caused controversy.

The Savannah Bananas player posted an Instagram video on October 6, several days after the remark appeared online.

Jackson used the Hannah Montana song Nobody’s Perfect before Guillermo joined him for a dance. The track’s lyrics focus on mistakes, giving the light-hearted clip a clear theme.

His caption carried a direct apology to Guillermo and people upset by the comment. Jackson wrote: “To G and to all of you, from the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry about my comment I made the other day and that it caused this much negativity. I love this guy [heart emoji] now let’s do what this show is meant to be about.. DANCE [dance emoji] ily G.”

Guillermo was mocked by a co-star (Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

What Jackson Olson said about Guillermo Rodriguez

The controversy began beneath a October 3 TikTok post from the Loco Beach Coconuts.

Player Erik Ostberg had recreated Guillermo’s Yacht Rock Night routine with professional partner Witney Carson. Guillermo and Witney performed the number during the programme’s September 29 episode.

Erik’s version was presented as a humorous recreation, rather than an official dance-floor performance. Jackson replied beneath the clip with a comparison between Erik and Guillermo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackson Olson (@jacksonolson_)

The message was subsequently removed. Cosmopolitan reported its wording before the deletion.

The comment allegedly read: “@erikostberg21 but seriously how did you do this better than him with 2 hours of rehearsal.”

Jackson’s apology later acknowledged that his remark had generated negativity. He did not repeat the comparison in his new post.

Jackson Olson and Guillermo Rodriguez dance together

Guillermo appeared halfway through the Instagram video, turning Jackson’s apology into a shared dance.

Fans and followers took to the comment section to gush over the video. “Icons on my screen right now,” pro dancer Emma Slater wrote.

“Proud of you for addressing it, Jackson. Things can get taken out of context so quickly online, but you’ve apologised and chosen to move forward. Now go do what you do best — DANCE,” another follower wrote.

“In a stunning turn of events the people that were offended on behalf of Guillermo were more mad at Jackson than the actual person,” a third said.

Jackson is partnered with Emma Slater, while Guillermo competes alongside Witney. Both contestants are among season 35’s stars seeking the Mirrorball Trophy.

Jackson has apologised (Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Guillermo Rodriguez wins support from John Oliver’s family

Guillermo’s run has also attracted enthusiastic support from John Oliver’s household.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on October 1, John said his sons were watching because of Guillermo. He explained that the children had not followed Dancing With the Stars before this season.

His younger son even woke at 4am to ask whether Guillermo remained in the competition. After learning Guillermo was still there, he celebrated, John recalled.

Read more: Hayden Panettiere’s ex Wladimir Klitschko ‘vows to pay late star’s tax bill’ in bid to protect estate for daughter Kaya

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.