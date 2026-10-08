Charles Manson’s former girlfriend Patricia Krenwinkel granted parole after more than 50 years in prison

Patricia Krenwinkel has received a preliminary grant of parole after spending 56 years behind bars.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced the proposed decision on Tuesday. However, the 78-year-old former Manson Family member has not yet secured her release.

The ruling now faces legal review by the Board of Parole Hearings. If it clears that stage, Governor Gavin Newsom will have 30 days to consider reversing it.

He used that power to prevent Krenwinkel’s release last year.

Krenwinkel was convicted of murdering seven people (Credit: Globe Photos/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

Patricia Krenwinkel’s release remains uncertain

Krenwinkel is now California’s longest-serving female inmate. Despite the panel’s decision, several formal steps still stand between her and freedom.

Newsom can allow the decision to stand or reverse the parole grant. A reversal would lead to another parole hearing within 18 months.

Last year, Newsom said Krenwinkel had not shown sufficient insight into the causes of her crimes. He also cited her triggers for antisocial thinking within damaging relationships.

Why Patricia Krenwinkel is serving life

Krenwinkel was 19 when she joined Charles Manson’s commune, gang and cult. She was convicted of murdering seven people during attacks across Los Angeles in 1969.

The victims included Sharon Tate, Abigail Folger, Jay Sebring, Wojciech Frykowski, Leno LaBianca and Rosemary LaBianca. Teenager Steven Parent was also killed at Tate’s property that night.

Tate, an actress and Roman Polanski’s wife, was eight months pregnant.

From left: Leslie Van Houten, Susan Atkins, and Patricia Krenwinkel were members of the Manson Family (Credit: Everett/Shutterstock)

Krenwinkel testified that she chased Folger and stabbed her more than two dozen times. She admitted using the victims’ blood to write messages inside the Tate home.

The following night, Manson and several followers, including Krenwinkel, murdered Leno and Rosemary LaBianca. Her death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment in 1972.

Sharon Tate’s sister opposes parole

Debra Tate has long campaigned to keep Krenwinkel and other former Manson followers in prison.

In a 2016 online petition, Sharon’s sister detailed Krenwinkel’s actions during the LaBianca killings. She said Krenwinkel had laughed about the murders in court and shown no remorse for years.

Debra argued that someone responsible for such brutal, random killings should not return to society.

Prosecutors with the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office also plan to oppose her release again. They will urge Newsom’s office to keep Krenwinkel at the California Institution for Women.

Krenwinkel is California’s longest-serving female inmate (Credit: ABC7 / YouTube)

Patricia Krenwinkel’s lawyers cite rehabilitation

Her lawyers argue that Krenwinkel has undertaken extensive therapy and group counselling while imprisoned. They say that work addressed her conduct and experiences as both a perpetrator and survivor of violence.

The legal team also claims Manson abused her after exploiting her search for belonging. It cited manipulation, drugs and psychological abuse during her time under his influence.

Lawyer Keith Wattley welcomed the preliminary ruling and pointed to what he described as decades of rehabilitation. He argued the board had followed the law and made an evidence-based decision.

Wattley has urged Newsom to respect the panel’s finding and allow Krenwinkel to leave prison.

The parole grant remains a proposed decision until the full review is complete. Krenwinkel will remain in custody while the authorities and governor consider the case.

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