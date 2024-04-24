As a Toyah and Nick affair seems set in Coronation Street, it’s not the first time Toyah and Leanne have gone for the same man, just ask Peter and Imran

Toyah Battersby is getting close to her sister Leanne’s fiancé Nick Tilsley after the shocking revelation about her stillborn baby in Coronation Street.

In fact, the pair almost shared an illicit kiss in this evening’s episode, after Toyah’s emotional confession about burying her baby in the park 23 years ago.

Meanwhile, Leanne is distracted, devoting all her time and energy to the odd Institute and her sessions with strange Rowan. Her obsession with the Institute is causing problems between her and Nick and things aren’t going well.

So is this the beginning of an affair between Nick and Toyah?

It certainly looks that way – and if it is, it won’t be the first time the sisters have gone for the same man!

Toyah and Peter were together for a while (Credit: ITV)

Leanne, Toyah and Peter Barlow

Toyah left Coronation Street way back in 2003 and didn’t return until 2016, when she came back to tell sister Leanne that her marriage had broken up and she’d met someone new.

What she didn’t mention to Leanne – at first -was that the someone new she’d met was Leanne’s ex-husband, Peter Barlow!

After initially being shocked by the news, Leanne accepted the relationship and Toyah and Peter settled into life running the Rovers.

Toyah and Eva hatched a plan for Toyah to take Eva’s baby (Credit: ITV)

Baby blues

But Toyah was determined to have a baby. The pair had found a surrogate but when she lost the pregnancy, Toyah didn’t tell Peter worrying he’d be devastated.

So when Eva Price – Leanne’s half-sister – revealed she was secretly carrying Aidan Connor’s child – a plan was formed.

Toyah arranged to take Eva’s baby girl – though Peter was still in the dark.

The delighted new parents named the baby Susie after Peter’s sister – Adam’s mum – Susan. But it all fell apart when Eva couldn’t say goodbye to her daughter.

And when Peter discovered everything, he broke up with Toyah, leaving her heartbroken.

Leanne was Imran’s other lover when he first started dating Toyah (Credit: ITV)

Imran Habeeb

A few years later, Leanne was working at the solicitor’s with Imran Habeeb and Adam Barlow, when she caught Imran’s eye.

The pair slept together after getting drunk the night Imran’s dad died, and for a while they were seeing each other casually.

Except Imran was also seeing Toyah!

Imran and Toyah eventually married (Credit: ITV)

Cheating!

The truth came out when a vengeful Sally Metcalfe revealed all. The sisters were FUMING and set Imran up to think they both wanted to date him, only to humiliate him.

Toyah, though, couldn’t stay away. She and Imran rekindled their romance and eventually married. Aww.

Except, it turned out Imran had cheated with Abi Franklin and got her pregnant and when Toyah found out, she drove their car into a wall and Imran was killed.

If she does start an affair with Nick, perhaps he’d better watch his back!

