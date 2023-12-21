Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Mary arrives home with Gus

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Thursday, December 21), Mary tries to help a struggling Gus with baby Ivy and makes a kind gesture.

She knows that he can’t cope with Ivy alone so she invites him back to Rhona’s house.

Rhona’s stunned when she sees Gus and Ivy in her house, but will she come to terms with it in Emmerdale spoilers?

Mary brings Gus home unannounced (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mary brings Gus home

With Mary heading out to see Gus and Ivy, Rhona begs her to give her some news on how Ivy is.

Knowing that Rhona would worry, Mary hides the fact that Gus is struggling with single parenthood.

However, whilst helping Gus out, Mary realises that Gus can’t cope by himself any longer.

She then invites him back to Rhona’s house with Ivy, with Rhona unable to comprehend why the guests are in her house.

Marlon also can’t believe that Gus and Ivy have been invited over. But, can Rhona and Marlon make their new guests feel at home?

Kim can’t deal with what she’s done (Credit: ITV)

Kim’s a mess as Dawn prepares for birth

Will’s in shock when he finds a drunk Kim about to be sick, lay next to Dawn’s birthing pool.

He worries that she’s crumbling under the weight of what she did to Craig, fearing for her health.

Meanwhile, Dawn’s contractions start. But, can Kim get out of this sorry state and be a good birthing partner to her daughter-in-law?

Nicky knows (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Tracy fears that Nicky with gossip

Nicky warns Tracy and Caleb that they need to be careful and stop taking so many risks.

Tracy starts to panic when she realises that Nicky knows about her affair with Caleb. But, will Nicky tell anyone else?

Nate comes out on top (Credit: ITV)

Nate gets some good news

Nate competes in the village’s Santa competition and is thrilled to win first place as ‘Best Santa.’

Tom’s excitement turns into disappointment (Credit: ITV)

Nicola’s plans excite Tom

Tom’s over the moon when he hears that Nicola’s festive plans for the village involve the guest appearance of Torvill and Dean.

Chas finds out that Tom’s a massive fan of the skating duo and hints that this would be the perfect time for Belle to propose.

However, Tom’s soon left devastated. But, will he get the chance to meet the skating legends?

