Emmerdale: Newcomer Ella to date Paddy, a new fan theory predicts

Over in the Dales last night (Tuesday, January 16), Ella Forster was seen in Emmerdale for the first time at a Vet Ball in The Hide.

She soon made a good first impression with Mandy by throwing a drink over her horrible boss, Jules.

Now, Emmerdale viewers reckon that Ella will start dating a villager… and they think it will be Paddy.

Mandy found a friend in Ella (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Ella threw a drink over Jules

In The Hide last night, Mandy accompanied her boyfriend Paddy at the Vet Ball.

She decided to splash the cash on an expensive black dress, trying to impress the other guests at the event.

However, a vet named Jules turned up and soon started mocking Mandy’s outfit, saying that she was trying too hard.

As Jules started asking Paddy questions about Chas, Paddy didn’t tell him that he was with Mandy now.

Noticing that Jules was treating Mandy horribly, a vet receptionist named Ella then grabbed a drink and threw it over him before resigning from her job.

Paddy then accused Mandy of throwing the drink over Jules, lashing out at her in front of the other guests.

Mandy was devastated at Paddy’s assumption, rushing out. She felt as though Paddy was embarrassed to be with her.

A new fan theory predicts a new romance for Ella and Paddy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Ella to get with Paddy?

Watching Ella and Paddy in the same scene together and with Mandy and Paddy’s relationship on the line, a new fan theory now suggests that a spark could form between the pair.

They reckon that Paddy could soon ditch Mandy and date her new friend, Ella, instead.

The fan theory reads: “Don’t tell me they are going to put Ella with Paddy next?”

Don’t tell me they are going to put Ella with paddy next? #Emmerdale — TvJuice (@TJuice247) January 16, 2024

Paula Lane reveals "a little love triangle" on the way for her new character, Ella! Possibly between Mandy and Paddy from what we saw last night? 👀#ThisMorning #Emmerdale — Emmerdale 2dae (@Emmerdale2dae) January 17, 2024

Another fan added to this theory: “Paula Lane reveals ‘a little love triangle’ is on the way for her new character, Ella! Possibly between Mandy and Paddy from what we saw last night?”

Will Paddy really leave Mandy? (Credit: ITV)

Is Paddy Ella’s new love interest?

Paula Lane has revealed that there’s a new romance on the cards for Ella as she’s set to be involved in a love triangle that is bound to cause ‘fireworks.’

But, could this be with Paddy? Could she and Mandy soon turn from friends to foes as they fight for the same guy?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Is love on the horizon for Ella and Paddy? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!