Emmerdale: Mack and Aaron to have an affair, a new fan theory predicts

Viewers of Emmerdale will know that Mack has recently been working with Aaron to sell stolen cars, making quite the dodgy duo.

This comes after Mack was almost shot and killed by Chloe Harris’ dad, Damon (aka Harry).

A new fan theory now suggests that Mack and Aaron could be heading for romance.

Mack and Aaron make quite the dodgy duo (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Mack has teamed up with Aaron

Recently, Mack almost lost his life after being kidnapped in an abandoned factory by Harry.

Charity then turned up and grabbed Harry’s gun, shooting him in the chest and killing him.

With Charity struggling to cope and with Chloe having taken Reuben away, Mack has turned his attention towards stolen vehicles.

He’s recently been buddying up with Aaron to sell stolen cars, even spending the best part of New Year’s Eve carrying out some risky business.

A new fan theory predicts that Mack will cheat on Charity with Aaron (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Mack and Aaron affair in the works?

After watching Mack and Aaron spend lots of time together recently, a new fan theory suggests that they could soon have an affair with each other as this new friendship turns into something more.

Are they brewing an affair between Mack & Aaron??? 🤔🤔 #Emmerdale — Swalk (@Samanth22356123) January 9, 2024

The fan theory on X reads: “Are they brewing an affair between Mack & Aaron???”

They certainly enjoy spending time together, but is there a romantic element to their closeness?

Mack’s cheated before… (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Mack to cheat on Charity with Aaron?

Mack’s built up quite the reputation for cheating. After all, he did cheat on Charity with Chloe and ended up getting her pregnant with baby Reuben.

But, is Mack and Aaron’s new relationship purely platonic? Could it soon develop into a romantic one? Will Mack cheat on Charity with Aaron and start an affair with him?

