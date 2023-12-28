Emmerdale: Fans predict pregnancy twist to Tracy and Caleb affair

Fans of Emmerdale have predicted that there may be a pregnancy shock in store for Tracy Metcalfe and Caleb Miligan following their ongoing affair on the soap.

Tracy and Caleb have been having an affair behind his nephew and her husband Nate’s back. The pair have been hooking up with every chance they get behind closed doors… until being caught in the act by an appalled Moira Dingle.

Caleb and Tracy have been carrying on behind Nate’s back (Credit: ITV)

Moira discovers Tracy and Caleb’s affair

This week’s episodes saw the pair caught in the act by a shocked Moira. However, their affair remains hidden from Nate… for now. Their affair took a nastier turn when Tracy then decided to blackmail Caleb for money to help with her new business venture.

But fans think that there might be a further twist in the tale and are predicting that Tracy could fall pregnant with Caleb’s child.

This would be sure to shake things up for the pair… especially with the imminent arrival of Caleb’s wife, Ruth.

Tracy and Caleb were caught in the act on Christmas Day (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans predict pregnancy shock may be on the cards for Tracy and Caleb

As this week’s scenes aired, a number of Emmerdale fans took to social media to share their theories about the storyline. And many wondered whether a shock pregnancy may be on its way.

“Tracy will of course be pregnant soon. A paternity storyline will follow. Surprised Caleb is actually trying to walk away from Tracy,” one fan predicted, on Twitter (now X).

#Emmerdale Tracy of course will be pregnant soon. A paternity storyline will follow. Surprised Caleb actually trying to walk away from Tracy. — OrvilleLloydDouglas️‍ (@OrvilleLloyd) December 27, 2023

“I hope Tracy gets pregnant and it’s Caleb’s. Would serve her right,” said another.

I hope Tracy gets pregnant and it’s Caleb’s. Would serve her right. #Emmerdale — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) December 27, 2023

“Tracy’s pregnant I bet!” exclaimed a third.

Tracey’s pregnant i bet! #Emmerdale — MR GAVIN MICHAEL GREAVES ESQ ⭐ IFB ALL LFC ❤ (@realgmg67) December 27, 2023

Could Tracy be pregnant with Caleb’s child?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

