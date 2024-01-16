Emmerdale fans blast soap for Chas redemption storyline as Liam finds lump in her breast

Last night in Emmerdale (Monday, January 15), Chas shared a passionate moment with Liam before being interrupted by Mandy and Paddy.

After they’d left, Liam then told Chas that he’d felt a lump in her breast, urging her to get it checked out.

Emmerdale fans aren’t happy with this upcoming storyline for Chas and have shared their upset on social media.

Chas was in denial (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Liam told Chas some worrying news

Over in the Emmerdale village yesterday, Chas ignored Liam when he waved to her outside following on from their kiss.

Later on, Chas turned up to see Paddy, ready to collect Eve for her party but he wasn’t there.

Liam told Chas that she could wait there and it wasn’t long before things started getting steamy between the pair.

However, Mandy and Paddy soon turned up with Eve, prompting Chas to hide in the other room.

With Mandy asking questions about who Liam had hiding, they all left the house with Chas finally coming out of her hiding place.

Liam then had an honest moment with Chas as he told her that he’d found a lump in her breast.

He explained that it could be nothing serious but it was important to get it checked out at the surgery.

In denial, Chas rushed off and broke down once she was alone outside of Liam’s house.

Fans think that the storyline is ‘inappropriate’ (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans unhappy with Chas breast cancer storyline

With Chas Dingle unfortunately being set to receive a breast cancer diagnosis in the coming weeks, Emmerdale fans are unimpressed with the soap.

They’re calling the storyline ‘predictable’ and ‘inappropriate,’ slamming the soap for using such a sensitive story to redeem the unpopular character.

One fan commented: “Liam: “I’ve found something. I’ve found that they are that desperate to make you tolerable again they are going to put you through something tragic.””

Another viewer replied: “Exactly – Emmerdale’s trying anything to try to make viewers like Chas… they are now going to gross lengths with the breast cancer storyline – so insulting & inappropriate.”

A third viewer said: “Emmerdale producers: What story can we give Chas so people feel sorry for her again and forget about all the damage she did to others? It’s so predictable…”

Liam attend the appointment with Chas (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Chas Dingle?

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Chas attends a hospital appointment and asks Liam to attend it with her.

She then gets the news that she has triple negative breast cancer. But, will Liam support her through this?

