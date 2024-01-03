EastEnders: George’s dad sexually assaulted Cindy, a new fan theory predicts

In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Tuesday, January 2), George’s parents – Eddie and Gloria – sat him down to tell him the truth about one aspect of his past.

George struggled to process the news as it was revealed that his adoptive parents were paid to take him in.

Now, an EastEnders fan has predicted a dark twist involving George’s dad and Cindy Beale.

George’s parents wanted to tell him the truth (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: George’s parents admitted the truth

Last night, George’s adoptive parents – Gloria and Eddie – sat him down and revealed that they had something to tell him.

They’d recently been at a funeral which had sparked them to reflect on their past, having hidden something from George.

Gloria then told George that they had been paid to take him in as a child, with George devastated by the admission.

Later on, as George took his anger out on a punch bag, Gloria explained that she’d always wanted a child and this was the way in which Eddie would agree to let her have one.

Elsewhere, Cindy explained to Ian that George was adopted before telling him that she’d never got on with George’s dad although she liked his mum.

Cindy doesn’t like Eddie – but is this why? (Credit: BBC/ Composite ED!)

EastEnders fan theory: Eddie sexually assaulted Cindy Beale?

With Cindy clearly not being a fan of Eddie, a new fan theory now suggests that something dark went on between the pair whilst George and Cindy were together.

The theory fears that George’s dad may have sexually assaulted Cindy in the past, with this being the reason why she doesn’t like him and chose to avoid him.

I’m calling it: Cindy was raped by George’s dad #Eastenders — Gothic Yogini (@gothicyogini) January 2, 2024

The EastEnders fan theory reads: “I’m calling it: Cindy was raped by George’s dad.”

But, could this really be the reason why Cindy chose to distance herself from Eddie?

Has Eddie done something to Cindy in the past? (Credit: BBC)

What’s the deal with Cindy and George’s dad?

Cindy told George that if Eddie hadn’t had done what he did then they would still be together. But, what did she mean?

And, why doesn’t she like Eddie? Did he sexually assault her whilst she was married to George as ‘Rose.’

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

