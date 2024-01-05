EastEnders: Eddie’s racist comment over Gina brushing her hair was disgusting, fans complain

Over on EastEnders last night (Thursday, January 4), Gina started noticing that Eddie was treating her differently to Anna.

He then started to make racist comments about Gina’s hair which made her take a stand against him.

Now, EastEnders viewers have been left sickened after watching Eddie’s racist attitude towards his granddaughter.

Gina confronted Eddie (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Eddie made racist comments about Gina

Since his arrival in Walford, Eddie has made it clear that he has a disliking of his granddaughter Gina.

He’s been very vocal when sharing his views regarding Gina and Anna’s differences, even making the racist comment that Gina ‘needed to be tamed.’

Gina decided to say something last night after her granddad’s behaviour started to bother her.

Over dinner, Gina called Eddie out for his racist treatment of her with Cindy defending her daughter after finding out that Eddie had told Gina to ‘brush her hair’ to get rid of her natural curls.

Eddie tried to defend himself and explained that he wasn’t being racist, with George telling everyone to be quiet. He failed to defend his daughter in front of his adoptive father.

Fans want Eddie gone and put in his place (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders viewers furious with Eddie over racism towards Gina

EastEnders viewers now want Eddie to be dealt with and sent packing just days after his arrival.

They’ve taken an immediate disliking to him over his racist ways, with fans defending Gina against her horrible granddad.

One fan said: “Eddie is utterly vile as a character. The way he talks to both George and Gina is disgusting.”

Another person exclaimed: “The evil Eddie deserves nothing but death!!!!”

Is it too late to make Eddie the body? #EastEnders — *~WyldPhoenix~*💛🐝🐳 (@PinkWyldflower) January 4, 2024

eddie is so foul his character really makes my skin crawl #EastEnders — D 🩷 (@danyshalliwell) January 4, 2024

‘

I hope Cindy gives Eddie hell for speaking to Gina the way he did. I felt so bad for her when he made comments about her hair, and how he spoke about George. #Eastenders — Sadie. ♡ (@angelicronance) January 4, 2024

A third fan joked: “Is it too late to make Eddie the body?”

A fourth viewer added: “Eddie is so foul, his character really makes my skin crawl.”

Finally, one viewer wished: “I hope Cindy gives Eddie hell for speaking to Gina the way he did. I felt so bad for her when he made comments about her hair, and how he spoke about George.”

Do they have any more secrets? (Credit: BBC)

What are Eddie and Gloria hiding from George?

Eddie and Gloria told George this week that they were paid to take him in. George later was stunned to realise that he wasn’t Jamaican.

Gloria and Eddie then agreed that was everything they should tell him for now. They would tell him the rest at another time. But, what else are they hiding from George?

