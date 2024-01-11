Coronation Street star Lucy-Jo Hudson responds to claims acting work has ‘dried up’: ‘Makes my blood boil’

Former Coronation Street star Lucy-Jo Hudson is perhaps best known for playing Katy Harris in the ITV soap between 2002-2005.

However, recently, she’s caused quite the stir in the media after becoming a travel agent.

The actress has now responded to negative comments about her acting career on social media.

Lucy Jo has taken on a job as a travel agent (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Lucy-Jo Hudson becomes travel agent

Lucy-Jo Hudson played the role of Katy Harris on Coronation Street during the early 00s.

She’s also appeared in Doctors, Casualty, Wild at Heart and Age Before Beauty.

Her last main role was in Hollyoaks between 2018-2023, playing the role of Donna-Marie Quinn.

After her most recent soap role, reports started to circulate that Lucy had become a travel agent. They suggested that this was due to her acting work having ‘dried up.’

However, Lucy- Jo has now responded to these claims by addressing them on social media.

Lucy-Jo has explained her change of career (Credit: ITV)

Lucy-Jo Hudson explains new career decision on social media

Now, Lucy-Jo has responded to these rumours and has cleared up these negative claims. She’s now revealed that her new job is one she’s doing alongside acting in order to make some extra income.

Addressing a recent article posted by the Mirror, she took to Instagram and shared: “So I just wanted to speak from the heart.

“I have been a working actress for 23 years now, and if I’m honest it’s never been easy, but I love it, I’ve always loved acting and I continue to love it! It’s my passion. I’ve been self employed the past 2 decades and I have been in and out of work continuously because that is my industry. I guess it’s never really spoken about, but there will be a hell of a lot of actors in and out of work right now so this post is for you.

“For those that aren’t in the industry jobs don’t just come to me (I wish they [bleep] would tbh) I have to audition like everyone else, and sometimes I get the jobs but a lot of the time I don’t. That’s just the way it goes. But does that crush me? Honestly no, I’ve got better at dealing with it and if I don’t get a job I just think that role wasn’t meant for me…. and onto the next job.

“It’s just my world and I’m used to it but in quiet times, I want to keep busy, and find a way to earn another income while I wait for the right job to come my way.”

Lucy-Jo has noted that the claims have ‘made her blood boil’ (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street actress Lucy-Jo explains claims make ‘blood boil’

Lucy-Jo then went on to say: “So when articles like this are written and appear from nowhere saying I’ve ‘had’ to find another job it honestly makes my blood boil. I mean really is it actually news? I don’t think so! I’m a grafter and always have been, and I will always want to find other sources of income, that will fit around my main job which is “acting”.”

“The acting world isn’t drying up at all like the press make out, there’s loads of jobs out there. And some will fit me and some won’t! And that’s just life! That’s all I’ve known for 23 years!

“So for those actors out there who are having those quiet times like me, I feel you, and this is for you! We don’t give up, we keep working on ourselves and opening new doors and that’s what’s exciting about this industry! You never know what door will open next!”

