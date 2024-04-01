Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Steve and Tracy reunite, but his lies threaten to tear them apart

Coronation Street spoilers tonight reveal Tracy wants Steve back. Despite his elation he’s keeping a huge secret about Tommy from her – and it’s only a matter of time before she finds out.

Meanwhile, Daisy is splashing the cash and it’s raising suspicions. Will she rein it in?

Also in Corrie tonight, Gary wants to help Maria, but will his plan work? And, Chesney makes an offer that infuriates Gemma.

Tracy wants Steve back, but he’s hiding something (Credit: ITV)

Steve and Tracy reunite

In possession of a letter to Tracy from Tommy telling her he wants her to move to Spain with him, Steve decides to hide it rather than give it to his estranged wife.

Meanwhile, Tracy is feeling lonely now she’s single and confides in Amy. Making a decision she heads home to see Steve.

Greeting him, she tells him she wants to give their marriage another go. Assuring him Tommy was a mistake, she commits to their relationship. However it’s clear to all but Steve she’s distinctly lacking in enthusiasm.

Steve heads out to get wine to celebrate. But Dev refuses to serve him when he finds out he’s given Tracy another chance! So instead they decide to go to the pub.

As Tracy leaves, Steve hangs back and sets about burning the letter from Tommy. But will Tracy catch him in the act?

Bethany is on to Daisy (Credit: ITV)

Daisy splashes the cash in Coronation Street spoilers

Getting out of Tim’s taxi laden with shopping bags, Daisy is annoyed when Bethany comments she must have spent a fortune. Daisy insists it’s all from charity shops in Alderly Edge.

However when Bethany overhears Jenny laying into Daisy over her blatant spending and warning her they have to keep their heads down, it raises her suspicions.

Tim then mentions he picked Daisy up from Manchester City Centre rather than Alderly Edge. Bethany resolves to uncover the truth…

Gary wants to help Maria

Maria is warned by David she needs to return to work or Audrey will replace her. Confiding in Gary she can’t lose her job as they need the money, but that she also isn’t ready to leave Liam alone, he gets to thinking.

Wanting to help, Gary tells Carla he’s thinking of selling the factory building. He offers her first refusal, but she admits she just can’t afford it right now.

Meanwhile, Maria has a plan and once Gary has gone, she pulls a box out of her bag. What is she going to do?

Can Chesney really afford it? (Credit: ITV)

Chesney makes a generous offer in Coronation Street spoilers

Linda comes to take Joseph to get his Oakhill uniform, but Chesney feels bad. He insists he and Gemma are paying for it, with Gem infuriated.

Dev then comes up with an idea to help Chesney get the money to buy it, but how will it go down with Gemma?

