Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod appointed as new Executive Producer for Emmerdale despite fan concerns

Fans of Coronation Street may know that Iain MacLeod is the soap’s Executive Producer, overseeing all aspects of the soap.

After five years working hard on the cobbles, Iain has now been given a huge promotion.

With Iain MacLeod now overseeing both Emmerdale and Coronation Street, fans have been quick to share their frustration over his new role.

Iain has worked on the soap for five years (Credit: ITV/ Composite ED!)

Iain MacLeod and his time on Coronation Street

In 2018, Iain MacLeod became the Series Producer of Corrie after working on the soap in various different roles for quite some time. His first role on the soap started in 2006 as Researcher.

During these five years, Iain has been responsible for seeing key storylines make their way onto screen. These have included Daisy’s stalking storyline, Amy Barlow’s rape and Paul Foreman’s MND journey.

Also, Iain has seen Stephen Reid’s murderous ways make their way from scripts to screen.

Coronation Street isn’t the only soap that Iain has worked on though. He’s also had experience working over at Emmerdale, becoming the Series Producer of the soap in 2015. He then re-joined Corrie in 2018.

Iain has a big job on his hands (Credit: ITV/ Composite ED!)

Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod to oversee both ITV soaps

With experience working on both Emmerdale and Corrie separately, Iain MacLeod has now been promoted to the role of Executive Producer of Continuing Drama on ITV.

This means that he will now oversee both ITV soaps – Coronation Street and Emmerdale. He’ll be in charge of overseeing the work of both of the soap’s series producers and producers.

This comes after Jane Hudson stepped down as Series Producer of Emmerdale towards the end of last year.

Speaking about his new role, Iain said: “I am beyond delighted to be stewarding two shows that I – along with the whole nation – absolutely love.

“They hold such a central role in viewers’ lives and working with the immensely talented teams on either side of the Pennines to cement their position as the best soaps on the telly will be a massive thrill and a privilege.

“I have been honing my skills in producer roles for the past decade and I am brimming with ideas for what the next chapter on each show will look like – I can’t wait to get started!”

Soap fans aren’t happy with Corrie storylines recently (Credit: ITV)

Soap fans furious with latest ITV producer decision

ITV soap fans aren’t happy with the news that there will be one Executive Producer for both Emmerdale and Corrie.

They’re noting that Coronation Street storylines need bettering first, finding it hard to believe that Iain got a promotion based on these current ‘dire’ storylines.

One fan asked: “Why in [bleep] name would they do this? Corrie is already absolutely dire.”

Another fan complained: “Why does this happen all the time? People who’ve not been good in a role are promoted rather than gotten rid of.”

A third viewer commented: “So his eras at both shows are universally hated by audiences… so ITV gives him even greater control over them? Bizarre.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

