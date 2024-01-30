Coronation Street: Aggie and Ed Bailey confirm marriage split, as fans wonder if she’s left the soap for good

Over on Coronation Street yesterday evening (Monday, January 29), Ed Bailey’s 34 year old marriage crumbled apart in upsetting scenes.

Michael had informed Aggie on the phone about the fire and Ed’s gambling addiction, prompting Aggie to cut ties with him.

But, as Aggie ends her marriage to Ed, is she ever going to come back to Weatherfield?

Coronation Street: Aggie ended things with Ed

On the cobbles, Craig turned up and asked Ed to come to the station to answer a few questions about the fire.

Michael then started to accuse his own dad of starting the fire in a bid to claim on the insurance, bringing up his gambling debts.

Ed promised Michael that he didn’t start the fire, but this didn’t stop Michael from phoning up Aggie and telling her everything.

Later on, Ed rang Aggie back and was devastated when he revealed that their marriage was over. Aggie wanted nothing to do with him.

Dee-Dee was then shocked when Ed admitted that he had seen the fire start and had allowed it to spread. He didn’t bother to put it out.

Coronation Street fans baffled of Aggie and Ed split scenes

Aggie hasn’t been seen on screen since mid 2023, with fans often wondering where the character is. At the moment, she’s said to be looking after a sick aunt in Birmingham.

However, after Ed confirmed his relationship with Aggie is now over, fans are wondering if Aggie is now gone for good and has been written out of the soap.

Someone on X asked: “Is that the end of Aggie on Coronation Street?”

Another person also questioned: “Does this mean that Aggie is never returning?”

A third fan predicted: “This is where Aggie gets written out, isn’t it?”

Is Aggie gone for good?

Aggie hasn’t been seen on screen since June 2023 as her neighbour Yvette turned up on the Street.

She’s now said to be looking after an ill aunt. However, with Ed having such a big storyline, fans have pointed out how strange it is that Aggie is not on the cobbles.

Fans have even wondered if there’s something going on in the actress’ personal life. Lorna Laidlaw hasn’t posted on her social media pages since 2022, keeping her life off screen rather private.

She is also yet to star in anything on screen since her Coronation Street role as Aggie.

It is unclear whether Aggie’s off screen marriage split with Ed means that Aggie is gone for good or whether she’ll turn up again in the future.

ITV have been contacted for comment.

