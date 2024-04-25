Christine Tremarco joins Emmerdale: Here’s her soap past and where you know the newcomer from

Christine Tremarco is tonight joining our screens as Rose in Emmerdale.

Rose is someone who’s known to Will Taylor – Kim Tate’s husband – and who’s recently returned to Yorkshire after living in Benidorm. She’s described as “bolshy and boisterous”!

Sounds like fun! Though it seems Kim doesn’t see her that way – especially when Will doesn’t admit he knows Rose from the past.

Actress Christine will be a familiar face to anyone who’s watched television over the last 20 years, because she’s been a regular on our screens.

Here’s the lowdown on where you know her from.

Christine is joining Emmerdale later this month (Credit: ITV)

Early days

Christine started her acting career when she was just 15. She starred in a drama called The Leaving of Liverpool about British children who were sent to Australia in the 1950s.

Christine won the role after being spotted at a local drama group and since then she’s never stopped working!

She went on to star in Priest, and Hearts and Minds – both written by Liverpool writer Jimmy McGovern – and since then she’s hardly been off our screens!

She’s appeared in Heartbeat, Clocking Off, Fat Friends, and many more.

She played Lucy Johnson in Coronation Street – the wife of a friend of Jim McDonald and also appeared in Silent Witness and New Street Law.

Christine starred in Priest (Credit: Shutterstock)

What else has Christine been in?

Christine is best known as Davina Shackleton in Waterloo Road, the school secretary, turned teaching assistant, turned teacher.

She was in the show for four series until Davina broke up with on/off boyfriend Tom Clarkson and left Waterloo Road for pastures new.

Christine also starred as nurse Linda Andrews in Casualty for two years.

More recently she’s appeared in The Responder and prison drama Clink.

Will’s surprised to see Rose (Credit: ITV)

When will Christine appear in Emmerdale?

Christine makes her Emmerdale debut on Thursday April 25. Will Taylor is called away from family duties to find her in a hospital room, but how does he know her?

The actress has admitted she’s excited about getting her teeth into Rose.

“I am thrilled to be joining Emmerdale!” she says. “To be working with such a wonderful cast and crew along with the brilliant writing and production team is an absolute joy! Rose is so much fun to play. She is free spirited, boisterous and totally mischievous with a steely edge and a big heart.”

We can’t wait to see what Kim Tate makes of Rose!

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?