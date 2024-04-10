Tina Malone shares last goodbye with husband Paul Chase as she admits ‘hours later, he was dead’

Tina Malone has opened up about her husband Paul Chase’s final moments before his death.

Last week, Tina said goodbye to her army veteran husband as his funeral took place in Liverpool. Paul Chase’s funeral saw fellow veterans help to carry his coffin to his hearse. His dress hat from the Cheshire Regiment was placed on top of the coffin. A flag had also been wrapped across it.

In a new message to social media, Tina admitted to fans that she’s “so bereft” and “broken” over the loss of Paul.

Tina Malone has shared her husband Paul Chase’s final hours before his death (Credit: ITV)

Tina Malone husband

She wrote: “Four weeks ago at 4pm today my hubby made scrambled eggs, bacon, beans, sausages for Flame. Kissed me and said see you later…. 10 hours later he was dead. I am broken, so bereft.”

Her followers offered their support and condolences in the replies section. One person said: “I’m so terribly sorry to read of this sad news Tina. May you and Flame find comfort sharing the good memories you had, in time.”

four weeks ago at 4pm today my hubby made scrambled eggs,bacon,beans,sausages for flame,kissed me and said see you later…. 10 hours later he was dead,I am broken,so bereft — Tina Malone (@TinaMalone23) April 9, 2024

Another wrote: “Sincere condolences Tina, sending lots of love and hugs.”

Someone else added: “So sorry to hear this, sending you love and a big hug. I hope you can take comfort from all the happy memories, and, knowing you are in the thoughts of so many.”

At the weekend, Tina expressed her heartbreak to fans in another message just days after Paul’s funeral.

Paul’s funeral took place last week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She wrote: “I am truly moved by the support, outpouring of grief and respect from my incredible friends and family and the First Battalion 22nd Regiment of the Cheshires for my husband Paul’s funeral two days ago.

“No words for how I feel and our girl Flame. We are utterly heartbroken.”

Tina announced her husband Paul’s death on March 13. She wrote at the time: “It’s with total heartbreak I write this. My husband Paul Chase Malone passed away this morning. We are totally devastated.”

Read more: Tina Malone reaches out to fans following funeral of her husband Paul Chase: ‘No words’

What do you think of this story? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.