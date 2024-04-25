Shameless actress Tina Malone has opened up about the day her husband died. Tina’s husband Paul Chase died in March from unknown causes.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, Tina wrote: “Six weeks ago today was the worst day of my entire life, my world fell apart, my hubby Paul is dead, but he lives forever in my heart.”

After the tweet was shared, fans and other celebrities rushed to the comments to send their love to the actress.

One fan wrote: “Love and strength, you’ve achieved so much and you are an inspiration to many! It’s going to be hard and tough and lots of ifs and buts! You and your beautiful daughter will get through this together.”

“I can’t imagine what you are going through Tina,” another responded. “It’s nice to see so many messages of support. I hope they offer you some comfort.”

A third fan sent some words of encouragement: “My first husband died 18 years ago, he was 45. We have 4 young children. Life will be hard Tina, grief will continue. You don’t ever get over it but you do learn to deal with it. Thinking of you.”

Even singer Boy George took to the comments, writing: “Sending you love Tina.”

Tina Malone lost her husband tragically this year (Credit: ITV)

The 61-year-old actress married army veteran and personal trainer Paul Chase in 2010, and she gave birth to their daughter Flame in 2013.

The couple briefly separated in 2019 but quickly reconciled in 2020. Paul was only 42 at the time of his death.

In a heartbreaking Twitter post earlier this month, Tina opened up about the final day she had with her late husband. She wrote: “Four weeks ago at 4pm today my hubby made scrambled eggs, bacon, beans, sausages for flame, kissed me and said see you later… 10 hours later he was dead, I am broken, so bereft.”

