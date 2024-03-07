Strictly star Zara McDermott begs fans for help over surgery: ‘It’s getting worse’

Strictly star Zara McDermott has asked her fans for advice and help over a health condition she’s suffering from.

The former Love Island star shared a message to her Instagram Stories this week as she opened up about suffering from a “stress fracture in my tibia,” which she said isn’t healing.

The star, 27, has been advised by a medical professional that she’s “likely to need further surgery” following an operation Zara had in December.

Zara McDermott has asked fans for help and advice over a health issue she has (Credit: ITV)

Strictly star Zara McDermott on Instagram

Alongside a photo of herself inside a lift, Zara wrote: “Guys, I really need some help and advice! So I have quite a significant stress fracture in my tibia that isn’t healing.

“It stretches pretty much the entire width of my bone. The professor who operated on me back in December has advised that I am likely to need further surgery where they put metal screws and plates above and below the fractured area to fuse it and help it heal.”

She added: “I’m researching online as much as I can about the surgery, but I really can’t find much online about it especially in the tibia and also related to a stress fracture.”

Zara said she has a “stress fracture in my tibia” (Credit: ITV)

Zara then asked her followers: “Has anyone had this surgery before after suffering from a stress fracture? How long were you off your feet for? How bad was it? I have lots of questions.”

The TV star, who appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2023, went on to say that she’s “weighing up” whether to “crack on and go ahead with the surgery or wait and hope it starts to heal on its own”.

Zara, who is dating Sam Thompson, continued: “If it doesn’t, then I will need to have surgery in 3-6 months anyway. Basically, either way I need to limit my movement for the next few months regardless of surgery or not; so I don’t know whether I should just go ahead and get it done.”

Strictly star Zara is considering surgery over the issue (Credit: Cover Images)

Zara McDermott on ‘stress fracture’

Concluding her post, Zara said she’s had MRI scans and it’s “getting progressively worse”. This is despite her not doing any “strenuous activities”.

She concluded: “I was told you can move around with a stress fracture but I’ve been in a lot of pain, thinking that perhaps it was normal. Turns out it’s just been worsening!”

