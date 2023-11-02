Countryfile star Hamza Yassin on ‘rebelling’ against his mum with decision about his hair

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 star Hamza Yassin made an incredible admission on This Morning last year about his hair.

The Countryfile star revealed that some parts of his hair are over 17 years old!

Hamza made a revelation about his hair (Credit: ITV)

Hamza Yassin on his hair

During the appearance on This Morning at the time, Strictly Come Dancing stars Hamza and his then dance partner, Jowita Przystal opened up about the show.

Together, they spoke about their Strictly journey so far.

At the start of the interview, then host Phillip Schofield spoke about Hamza’s famously long hair after seeing a clip of him on the show.

“I was just saying then, before we get on to the dancing and stuff, your hair looks amazing in that!” he said.

“Thank you very much,” Hamza replied.

“The longest bit, the end, is how old?” Phillip asked.

“17 years,” Hamza said, picking up the end of his hair and showing it to Phillip and Holly Willoughby.

“Wow!” Phillip exclaimed.

Hamza spoke about his hair on the show (Credit: ITV)

Hamza then went on to make a hilarious admission about how he “rebelled” against his mum when he was younger.

“I remember my mum used to sit me down, me and my brothers and my dad, and just give us the number two the whole time,” he said. “And then I just rebelled one year and was like ‘I’m done’ and that was it.”

Phillip then went to say that Hamza’s hair is a “proper thing to use” when dancing.

“Yeah, it’s kind of like Jowita’s dress, we kind of try and include it,” he said.

“Because if the dress is flowing, let my hair flow as well,” he added as Phillip and Holly laughed.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Holly said.

Phillip and Holly were full of praise for Hamza at the time (Credit: ITV)

Hamza on Strictly

Hamza and Jowita went on to win the 2022 series of Strictly.

In September, Hamza reflected on his win. Speaking on Instagram, the TV star said: “Can you believe it’s been one year since we had our first dance and that tonight will be the last time we dance together. What a year it has been.

“Thank you Jowita for everything you taught me, you’ve changed my life. We had an incredible time together learning all your beautifully choreographed routines, I wish I was back in the studio again this year. It was an absolute blast and a real pleasure to be your student.”

He added: “I hope this year’s Strictly will be even more fun and I will be here supporting you and your new dance partner every step of the way. Hopefully one day we will get the chance to dance again. Sending you my love and energy for the year ahead. One last time, for old times sake, ‘Will you count for me?'”

