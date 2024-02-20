Sort Your Life Out host Stacey Solomon’s vow over her TV future amid ‘£4m net worth’

Sort Your Life Out host Stacey Solomon has come a long way since her days in The X Factor – but what’s her net worth?

The star’s TV career has gone from strength to strength as she’s dabbled in several lines of work including Loose Women and I’m A Celebrity.

Now Stacey reportedly has a whopping net worth and is enjoying family life with her husband Joe Swash and her five children in Pickle Cottage.

She’s also recently made a vow over her future on TV – and fans will likely be thrilled! So how much is the TV personality worth?

TV star Stacey is back for another series of Sort Your Life Out (Credit: Cover Images)

Stacey Solomon’s vow over TV future

Recently, Stacey insisted she “got so lucky” with her work. She said, according to OK!: “People will say, ‘Oh you work hard.’ But the reality is I got so lucky. I worked really hard and gave it my absolute best, but I still have been lucky to have fallen into those situations where somebody gave me an opportunity.”

She then vowed: “Honestly, I’m just running with it. I’ll keep going until it finishes.”

Stacey Solomon shows

Stacey rose to fame during the 2009 series of The X Factor. The singer made it through to the live shows and finished third behind Olly Murs and winner Joe McElderry.

But while she is a talented singer, Stacey made most of her fortune through television. In 2010, Stacey won over the nation and was crowned the winner of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here with 80% of the votes.

The TV personality then joined the panel of the hit ITV talk show Loose Women in 2016. Throughout her time on the show, Stacey has joined several Loose Women stars on the panel including Kaye Adams and Denise Welch as they discussed the latest gossip and current affairs.

It’s reported that her fee for each Loose Women episode can be around £3,000. Now that’s worth getting out of bed in the morning for!

Stacey has also fronted her own shows including the celebrity game show Sing If You Can alongside Keith Lemon. In 2012, she even presented Sky Living’s dating show The Love Machine with Chris Moyles.

The presenter has also starred in her own decluttering series, Sort Your Life Out, on BBC. The show follows herself and an expert team as they undertake home improvements by decluttering and transforming family homes. She briefly hosted Bake Off: The Professionals, has appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox and has been filming new Channel 4 show Brickin’ It!.

Stacey has a pretty impressive net worth, according to reports (Credit: ITV)

Sort Your Life Out host Stacey Solomon’s other projects

Stacey‘s wealth reportedly shot up after collaborating with fashion brand, InTheStyle. The TV star launched her very own collection with the clothing store, which included gorgeous knitted jumpers and cardigans. According to reports, Stacey bagged a hefty ‘six-figure-deal’ to secure the role.

But that’s not the only clothing brand that Stacey has joined forces with, she also teamed up with Primark in 2018 to create her own line, that was set to flatter all shapes and sizes. She later collabed with the fast fashion brand again to launch her own kidswear.

Stacey also has a team up with Air Wick. The collaboration features Mist Diffusers and Plug Ins, which provide sweet smelling fragrances to freshen up your home.

Stacey has many projects (Credit: Cover Images)

Stacey Solomon’s net worth

So what actually is Stacey Solomon’s net worth?

According to multiple reports, Stacey has bagged an impressive net worth of £4 million. Husband Joe, meanwhile, has an estimated net worth of £1.5m. As a result, when added together, the pair have quite the earning power!

Tonight Stacey’s hit BBC show Sort Your Life Out is back for its fourth series. We can’t wait!

Sort Your Life Out airs tonight (February 20) from 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

