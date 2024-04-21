Sheridan Smith has reportedly split from her boxer boyfriend just days after it was announced her West End show, Opening Night, would be finishing earlier than planned.

The actress, 42, has been starring in Opening Night, which has received mixed reviews since it began in March. It was due to finish in July. However, the production team has now brought that forward to May.

Now, in another blow, Sheridan‘s recent romance has reportedly come to an end.

Actress Sheridan has reportedly split from her boyfriend (Credit: Cover Images)

Sheridan Smith ‘splits’ from boyfriend

Sheridan previously went public with boxer Dave, sharing a string of loved-up pictures to Instagram late last year.

Now, according to a source, Sheridan and Dave are no longer an item. The insider told The Sun: “Sheridan decided to end things with Dave a few weeks ago after their romance fizzled out.

There is no bad blood after they ended on good terms.

“Thankfully her stage show has kept her busy and there is no bad blood after they ended on good terms.”

The publication claims that Sheridan has uploaded a profile to dating app Raya – which is reportedly liked by many celebrities.

The source added: “Despite poor reviews, Sheridan is incredibly proud of the show and looking forward to her next West End project. She has realised that theatre is her one true love and is enjoying her new single status.”

ED! has contacted reps for Sheridan for comment.

Sheridan’s West End show, Opening Night, will finish earlier than first planned (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sheridan in Opening Night musical

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Sheridan’s musical show would end early. Producers Wessex Grove said in a statement: “It is an honour to produce this beautiful new musical in the West End, and everyone at Wessex Grove is proud to have delivered the artistic vision of Ivo Van Hove and Rufus Wainwright and their incredible team, led by the exquisite Sheridan Smith.

“In a challenging financial landscape, Opening Night was always a risk and, while the production may not have had the life we had hoped for, we feel immensely proud of the risk we took and of this extraordinary production.”

They added: “We’re grateful for all of the support everyone has given us as we made this show, and look forward to celebrating the rest of the run.”

Read more: Sheridan Smith begs fans for their support over play as she details ‘pressure’

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.