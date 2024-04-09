Ryan Thomas tells Lucy Mecklenburgh ‘I think we could have another one’ as fans demand ‘go on’

Ryan Thomas has joked that he wants another child with Lucy Mecklenburgh while enjoying their sun-soaked holiday.

The 2024 Dancing On Ice champ is a proud dad to son Roman, four, and daughter Lilah, 23 months. He is also a father to Scarlett, 15 – whom he shares with ex-Tina O’Brien.

But this week, Ryan, who shot to fame on Coronation Street, teased that he’s keen to expand his brood.

Ryan and Lucy have headed off on holiday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh enjoy holiday

Ryan, Lucy, their kids and Scarlett have been enjoying a sun-soaked trip to Dubai. On Tuesday (April 9) Ryan took to his Instagram to upload a stunning snap of the family.

Posing on a lush beach, Ryan and Lucy beamed to the camera alongside the children. The former Corrie star had his only son on his shoulders, while Lucy slung her daughter on her hip in the sweet snap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Thomas (@ryanthomas84)

Ryan Thomas teases baby plans with Lucy Mecklenburgh

For the other photos, the family can be seen pulling cheeky faces, while enjoying their holiday. But it seems the break away has got Ryan feeling a little broody.

It’s moments like this I think we should have another one!

Ryan wrote in the caption: “It’s moments like this I think we should have another one! Joking! @lucymeck1.”

Fans were left gushing over the adorable family snaps. Rushing to the comments section, one person said: “Such a beautiful family.”

Someone else added: “Go on! Have another.” A third penned: “Beautiful photos and even more beautiful memories for the little ones!”

The pair are parents to two young children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh met

Ryan and Lucy met, and struck up a relationship, on Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls in 2017. However, they reportedly split the next year after a “massive row”. A source told Daily Star at the time: “Ryan and Lucy have been a really lovely couple and things had been great between them. It’s a real shock.”

The pair soon reunited though, and in April 2019, Ryan asked Lucy to marry him while on a romantic trip to Italy.

Ryan and Lucy children

With their relationship going from strength to strength, Ryan and Lucy welcomed their first child, a little boy called Roman, in 2020. Their daughter Lilah Rae, was then born in 2022.

Last year, they took another big step in their relationship by moving up to Manchester, from Essex.

Although Ryan and Lucy have been engaged for five years, they are yet to walk down the aisle. In 2021, when asked about her wedding plans, Lucy told OK! magazine it was on the “back burner”.

But more recently though, Ryan shared he knows when he and Lucy will finally tie the knot. Speaking to the Mirror, Ryan admitted the pair will finally set a date when they “stop having children” so that their kids can join in and be part of the special day.

He also joked: “She turned up in a wedding outfit to Dancing On Ice and I said, ‘Darling this isn’t your moment’.”

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Ryan and Adam Thomas ‘lined up for ITV game show’: ‘It worked for Ant and Dec’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.