Rochelle Humes admits ‘there’s a lot that comes in the middle’ of her marriage to Marvin amid strict parenting rule

Rochelle Humes has given a look into her marriage with Marvin Humes.

The ITV star has taken to the cover of Women’s Health UK this week and has divulged some personal glimpses into her life.

Rochelle explained that communication in her marriage with Marvin is key and explained a rule they live by.

Rochelle Humes and Marvin Humes marriage rule

The happy couple share three children and have been married since 2012. Although their marriage already looks picture-perfect, This Morning star Rochelle has shared her no-nonsense rule to keep their relationship on track.

She explained: “If I’m [bleep] off, I’m telling him. If he’s [bleep] off, he’s telling me. We’re not mind readers.

“We know we love each other and all of that. But there’s a lot that comes in the middle of that – three kids, work, life…”

Rochelle also explained that they take it in turns to let each other shine in their successful showbiz careers. She said: “We’ve always had this rule that we can’t both shine at once. So, if he’s on tour, I’m gonna pull back…I’m on the school run – because we always make sure it’s one of us on the school run – and working in the school hours.”

Marvin and Rochelle Humes tied the knot in 2012 (Credit: Keith Mayhew / Cover Images)

Rochelle and Marvin Humes’ strict parenting approach

Marvin has previously admitted that he finds it “tough” to be strict with his three children, leaving that part to Rochelle.

He explained to Fabulous in 2021 that he finds it “hard to say no” to Blake, Alaia-Mai and Valentina.

Marvin admitted: “The hardest part is being strict, especially with the girls, Roch is definitely the stricter one most of the time.

“When it’s bedtime and they don’t want to go to bed, and my girls look at me with those big eyes and say ‘Daddy can we have another half an hour?’ It’s hard to say no to their little faces.”

The couple share three children (Credit: Nils Jorgensen/INSTARimages)

Rochelle looks stunning on the front of Women’s Health UK, flaunting her toned physique in an all-white ensemble.

The star can be seen rocking a white bikini with a shirt cover-up and a glam complexion.

In other editorial snaps, Rochelle lounges in flowing trousers and a black bralette as well as another swimwear two-piece, paired with a striped shirt and a statement necklace.

