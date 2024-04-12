Star of GMB Richard Arnold has fans concerned after the television presenter posted a photo of himself on a different TV set.

For many years, viewers have known Richard as the entertainment editor of ITV’s breakfast show Good Morning Britain. However, his latest Instagram upload showcased the 54-year-old working somewhere else.

On Thursday (April 11), Richard posed on the set of a US news channel, News2.

Smiling with others on the set, the former Strictly contestant added the playful caption: “Good Morning Charleston.”

Many took to the comments section to congratulate him on the international gig.

“Well done Richard!!” one user wrote, adding numerous flame emoji.

“They have no idea what they’ve let themselves in for. X,” This Morning presenter Dermot O’Leary commented.

“You GO boy!” a third remarked.

While many were happy to see Richard working overseas, his post left many fans concerned that he might be leaving GMB for Stateside.

“Please tell me you’re not left GMB,” one user wrote, adding numerous worried emoji.

“No no no you need to be with @kategarraway its just not the same xx,” another person shared.

“Are you leaving GMB??” a third user questioned, adding a sad face emoji.

Richard hasn’t said whether he will be waving goodbye to his job at GMB. However, according to newsreader Marverine Cole, he will be back on UK screens soon.

“Moonlighting, Richard. Wondered where you were this week. US suits you, babes. See you back at GMB soon,” she wrote.

